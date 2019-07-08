Technology News
loading

Google Denies Talking to Dish to Create Fourth Telecom Carrier in the US

Google has reportedly dismissed the claims.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 17:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Denies Talking to Dish to Create Fourth Telecom Carrier in the US

Search engine giant Google is exploring to help create a fourth wireless carrier in the US, even as carrier majors Sprint and T-Mobile battle to get their merger cleared with federal and state authorities. The search giant has denied the report however.

Alan Mulally, a former chief executive at Ford Motor and a current Alphabet director, has recently been in discussions with satellite-TV giant Dish Network about a plan to create a fourth US telecom player, the New York Post reported on Sunday citing sources.

"The idea is for Alphabet-owned Google and Dish to launch a new wireless giant with the help of assets acquired from T-Mobile, which is now under pressure from the Department of Justice to aid such a project in order to get clearance for its $26 billion merger with Sprint, according to sources close to the situation," the report added.

However, the Internet giant has reportedly dismissed the claims.

"Google is not having any conversations with Dish about creating a wireless network" the New York Post quoted a Google spokesman as saying who declined to comment whether Mulally was speaking to Dish.

Meanwhile, carrier majors Sprint and T-Mobile are struggling with their $26.5 billion merger as there are three final hurdles to clear.

One is approval from the California Public Utilties Commission, another is a lawsuit filed by 14 state attorneys general in an attempt to block the deal, and the third bar to clear is obtaining Justice Department approval, according to the PhoneArena.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, T-Mobile, Sprint
Nokia Daredevil With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Leaked, Might Debut as Nokia 5.2
Huawei Opens Largest Flagship Store Outside China in Madrid
Honor Smartphones
Google Denies Talking to Dish to Create Fourth Telecom Carrier in the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  4. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  5. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  6. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  7. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  8. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi Mi CC9e May Debut as Mi A3 Globally
  10. Sony Launches 'World's Smallest, Lightest Premium Compact Camera' in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.