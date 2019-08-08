Technology News
loading

Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there will be 11,000 hotspots all over the city.

By | Updated: 8 August 2019 17:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet

Citywide Wi-Fi access was promised by the AAP in its 2015 election manifesto

Highlights
  • The project carries an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crores
  • Each user will get 15GB limit per month
  • About 200 users can use the hotspots simultaneously

The Delhi cabinet on Thursday approved free Wi-Fi hotspots across the national capital.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there will be 11,000 hotspots all over the city.

"A total of 4,000 hotspots will be installed at bus shelters and 7,000 in various colonies. Each of the 70 Assembly constituency will get 100 hotspots," he said.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crores, will be on ground in three-four months, Kejriwal said.

Each user will get 15GB limit per month.

"About 200 users can use the hotspots simultaneously having a speed of 200Mbps in a radius of 50 metres," he added.

The Wi-Fi project, an election promise of the Aam Aadmi Party, has missed a number of deadlines.

Kejriwal on Thursday said although the time and technology had changed, youths kept asking him about the project.

"The free Wi-Fi will be an addition to what people are already getting from the telecom companies."

The Chief Minister said his election promises had a deadline of five years, which will end in February 2020.

"All our election promises had a deadline of five years and we will complete the projects by then," Kejriwal said.

In its 2015 election manifesto, the AAP promised to make Wi-Fi freely available in public spaces across Delhi.

"Citywide Wi-Fi can help in bridging the digital divide. It will also provide an impetus to education, entrepreneurship, business, employment and also tie in with women's safety initiatives," the manifesto read.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Delhi Government, Delhi, Wi Fi hotspot, Wi Fi
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: What's the Difference?
Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 2,599
Honor Smartphones
Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ With Up to 12GB of RAM Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Price in India Revealed
  3. Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale Starts: All the Best Deals & Offers
  4. Revolt RV 400 AI-Enabled Electric Bike to Launch in India on August 28
  5. Vivo S1 4GB RAM Variant Now on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
  6. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  7. Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Begins: All the Best Offers Right Now
  8. Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch Launched, Promises Longer Battery Life
  9. Hordes of Earth's Toughest Creatures May Now Be Living on Moon
  10. Realme 64-Megapixel Phone Shown Off in Teaser Image Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Spotted Developing a Boomerang Feature to Let Users Create Video Loops
  2. Apple Drops to Fourth in Global Smartphone Shipments, Samsung and Huawei Continue to Lead: IHS Markit
  3. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India at Rs. 2,599
  4. Black Shark ‘Rookie Kit’ Gaming Controller Bundle Goes on Sale on Flipkart, Compatible With Redmi K20
  5. Free Wi-Fi Hotspots Project Approved by Delhi Cabinet
  6. Instagram Bans US Firm Hyp3r for Improper Data Collection
  7. Angry Birds Maker Rovio's Profit Hit by Hatch Expansion
  8. Apple Under Investigation for Unfair Competition in China Over Kaspersky Lab Complaint
  9. Mi TV Jio Cinema App Integration Announced by Xiaomi, TCL Makes Similar Announcement for Its Smart TVs
  10. Android Q Beta 6 Released, Final Version ‘Just a Few Weeks Away’
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.