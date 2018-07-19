NDTV Gadgets360.com

Free Wi-Fi Facility to Be Provided at All Railway Stations: Gohain

 
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Free Wi-Fi Facility to Be Provided at All Railway Stations: Gohain

The Indian Railways has decided to provide free Wi-Fi facility at all its stations, except at halt stations, without involving any expenditure on the national carrier's account, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said on Wednesday.

Against the target for provision of Wi-Fi at 100 stations in 2016-17, 200 stations in 2017-18 and 500 stations in 2018-19, 707 stations have been provided with Wi-Fi facility as on date, he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

RailTel has entered into an agreement with Mahataa Information India Private Limited (MIIPL), a group company of Google, for providing Wi-Fi facility at "A1" and "A" category stations.

The cost of providing Wi-Fi facility at "A1" and "A" category stations (high footfall stations), where RailTel has entered into an agreement with MIIPL, is shared by RailTel and MIIPL, Gohain said.

RailTel has been advised to follow revenue sharing model for "B" and "C" category stations as well. The Department of Telecommunication has been approached to provide funds under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for Wi-Fi at "D" and "E" category stations, the minister said.

Last month, Google and RailTel announced that they had completed the rollout of RailWire free public Wi-Fi service at 400 railway stations, with Dibrugarh in Assam becoming the 400th station to go live.

As part of the Next Billion Users initiative, Google is now building on the success of RailTel project to expand the public Wi-Fi outside train stations, into Indian cities and around the world.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RailTel, Google, Wi-Fi
Qualcomm Charged by EU Regulators for Additional Violation in Pricing Case
Camera Phones
Free Wi-Fi Facility to Be Provided at All Railway Stations: Gohain
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  3. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain
  7. Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints
  8. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2: What's New and Different
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 to Go on Sale Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.