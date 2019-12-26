Technology News
loading

Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad

48,000 villages connected under the BharatNet have Wi-Fi access right now.

By | Updated: 26 December 2019 15:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad

Ravi Shankar Prasad said all common service centres (CSCs) will offer banking services

Highlights
  • 1.3 lakh gram panchayats connected through BharatNet: Prasad
  • "Our target is to take this to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," he said
  • Currently, 48,000 villages have Wi-Fi access

Wi-Fi services being provided through BharatNet in villages across India will be free of charge till March 2020, Telecom and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

"We have already connected 1.3 lakh gram panchayats through BharatNet optical fibre network... Our target is to take this to 2.5 lakh gram panchayats. To promote utilisation of BharatNet services, we will provide Wi-Fi free in all villages connected through BharatNet till March 2020," the minister said.

Currently, 48,000 villages connected under the BharatNet project have Wi-Fi access. The minister said all common service centres (CSCs) will offer banking services. As such, CSCs act as access points for delivery of digital services and the number of these centres has increased from about 60,000 in 2014 to 3.60 lakh currently. Haryana itself has 11,000 CSCs offering an array of 650 services. CSC e-Governance Services India is implementing the Digital Village initiative in rural and remote areas of the country.

Overall, one lakh villages are set to be transformed into digital villages. Gurawara village in the Rewari district of Haryana has been developed as a digital village by CSC. The CSC unit there, operated by village level entrepreneur Sonu Bala, facilitates access to government-to-citizen services through the digital seva portal. CSC e-Governance Services India CEO Dinesh Tyagi said, "The Digital Village scheme has the potential to truly transform the village economy and reduce the digital divide."

A DigiGaon or digital village was conceptualised as a connected village where citizens can avail various e-services of the central government, state governments and private players. These villages are projected to be change agents, promoting rural entrepreneurship and building rural capacities and livelihoods through community participation and collective action.

The scheme focuses on empowering the entire village community by providing access to education, health or financial services through the digital medium. In a digital village, residents are encouraged to become digitally literate. Residents can avail quality healthcare through telemedicine consultations under allopathy, homoeopathy, and ayurvedic systems.

The digital village also promotes a financially inclusive society by providing banking, insurance and pension services at the doorstep of citizens. In addition, the entire village is Wi-Fi enabled, so residents are digitally connected. Such villages are also equipped with an LED assembly unit, a sanitary napkin unit, a paper bag-making unit and a rural BPO to promote employment among the youth.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wi-Fi, BharatNet, Ravi Shankar Prasad, DoT
OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped

Related Stories

Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site
  2. Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render
  3. 40 Million-Year-Old Star With Massive Gas Disk Discovered
  4. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  5. 10 Mobile Games That Made a Mark in the Decade Past
  6. Samsung Teases New AI Development for CES 2020
  7. Realme X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One to Buy?
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
#Latest Stories
  1. Free Wi-Fi to All Villages Connected via BharatNet Till March 2020: Prasad
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 Purported Listing Shows Up on Geekbench, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Purported Listing Pops Up on Certification Site, Dual-Mode 5G Connectivity Tipped
  4. Lenovo to Launch Gaming Phone Under Legion Brand, Sets Up Dedicated Social Media Account
  5. MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for Mid-Range Phones Unveiled: Report
  6. Twitch Remains No. 1 Streaming Platform in 2019, League of Legends Eclipses Fortnite as Most Popular Game: Stream Elements
  7. Realme X50 5G ‘Polar’ Colour Option Teased in New Render
  8. Solar Eclipse Today: How to See Surya Grahan Live Online, India Timings, More
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro Sale Today at 12 Noon in India via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  10. Solar Eclipse 2019: How to Safely Watch the Surya Grahan Live Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.