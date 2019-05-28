Technology News

FedEx Apologises After 'Misrouting' Huawei Parcels

"We apologise for a small number of Huawei packages being misrouted," FedEx said on its official account in China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
FedEx Apologises After 'Misrouting' Huawei Parcels

FedEx apologised on Tuesday for misrouting some Huawei parcels after the Chinese telecom giant said it was reviewing its ties with the US package delivery service over the incident.

The mix-up came as Huawei faces US moves to blacklist the company, cutting it off from American-made components it needs for its products, though a 90-day reprieve was issued.

"We apologise for a small number of Huawei packages being misrouted," FedEx said on its official account in China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

"We confirm that no external parties requested that FedEx transfer these packages," it said. "Relevant packages are on the way to being returned to the sender."

Earlier, a Huawei spokeswoman said the company was "reviewing" its relationship with FedEx.

"We do not know why FedEx did what they did by diverting the parcels. You will need to ask FedEx why they took these actions. Huawei cannot speculate," the spokeswoman said, adding that the company had never had such issues in the past.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment on FedEx's apology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FedEx, Huawei, China
Amazon, Flipkart Said to Be Unlikely to Respond to Key Queries in India Antitrust Study
Facebook Use Eroding in US as Social Media Under Pressure: eMarketer
Honor Smartphones
FedEx Apologises After 'Misrouting' Huawei Parcels
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno Flagship Phones Launched in India
  5. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options
  6. iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Report
  7. Moto Z4 Goes on Sale via Amazon Ahead of Formal Launch
  8. RedmiBook 14 Debuts With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
  9. MarQ by Flipkart 43SAFHD Android TV Review
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Camera Modes, Rotation Stability, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.