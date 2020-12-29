Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Over 1,500 Mobile Towers Vandalised Amid Farmers' Protest in Punjab, Chief Minister Issues Stern Warning

Over 1,500 Mobile Towers Vandalised Amid Farmers' Protest in Punjab, Chief Minister Issues Stern Warning

Out of the total towers impacted, 25 had been damaged, allegedly by some farmers and their supporters.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 29 December 2020 09:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Over 1,500 Mobile Towers Vandalised Amid Farmers' Protest in Punjab, Chief Minister Issues Stern Warning

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @capt_amarinder

Amarinder Singh said that damage to property and inconvenience to the citizens could not be endured

Highlights
  • Out of the total towers impacted, 25 had been damaged
  • Since Monday morning there was a disruption of power supply to 32 towers
  • Even banking services were taking a major hit

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday directed police to take strict action against vandalisation of mobile towers and disruption of telecom services in the state during the farmers' stir against the agri laws.

A total of 1,561 mobile towers have been impacted in the state, according to an official statement. The state has a total of 21,306 mobile towers spread across its 22 districts.

Asserting that he will not let Punjab plunge into an anarchy at any cost and nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands, the chief minister said he has been forced to toughen his stance as his repeated appeals to perpetrators of such acts had been ignored.

Pointing out that his government had not objected to, or stopped, peaceful protests in the state against the Centre's “black farm laws” for the past several months, Amarinder Singh said in a statement here that damage to property and inconvenience to the citizens could not, however, be endured.

“The farmers' agitation had so far been successful and had garnered the support of people from all sections of the society and across the country due to its peaceful nature,” said the chief minister, warning that use of violence could alienate the protestors from the masses which would be detrimental to the interests of the farming community.

The chief minister said that students, professionals working from home and banking services would suffer the most if the mobile services were disrupted.

Out of the total towers impacted, 25 had been damaged, allegedly by some farmers and their supporters in violation of the directions given by farmers' unions to keep their protests against the farm laws peaceful.

Since Monday morning there was a disruption of power supply to 32 towers, which led to the disconnection of services of the remaining 114. So far, 433 towers have been repaired, according to the official statement.

Amid reports that power supply to mobile towers was being disconnected allegedly by protesting farmers in different parts of the state during the past few days, Amarinder Singh had earlier on Friday appealed to them to not inconvenience the general public with such actions. Such incidents were reported from Mansa, Barnala, Ferozepur, and Moga with mobile towers of a particular telecom operator being targeted during the past few days, disrupting their services.

Calling upon farmers and their supporters to put an immediate stop to such destructive activities, which were being disowned by farmer leaders themselves, the chief minister said disruption of telecom services could lead to a communications blackout in the state, causing its people, especially students and working professionals, to suffer serious consequences.

“With examinations, especially Board exams, nearing and students dependent on online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such communication breakdown could seriously affect their future,” he said.
“The state government has already distributed 1.75 lakh smartphones to class XII students to equip them for the Board exams, but the vandalisation of telecom property was hampering the students,” he said.

The chief minister further said that professionals working from home, with many of them having come to Punjab during the pandemic, could lose their jobs due to such acts of violence and damage to property.

Even banking services, which were also largely dependent on online transactions in these times of crisis, were taking a major hit due to these unlawful acts, he added.

While his government's sympathies were with the agitating farmers, which was why it had also brought in state amendment bills in the assembly to negate the central government's legislations, nobody could be allowed to take law and order in their hands, warned the chief minister.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, telecom services, farmers protest
Mi 11 With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 2K Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Over 1,500 Mobile Towers Vandalised Amid Farmers' Protest in Punjab, Chief Minister Issues Stern Warning
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Patch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A31 Sees Price Cut of Rs. 2,000 in India
  3. Xiaomi Releases MIUI 12.5 With Privacy Controls Inspired by Apple’s iOS 14
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Plan Revised to Offer Annual Eros Now Subscription: Report
  5. Windows 10 Free Upgrade Still Works for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users: Report
  6. Xiaomi Mi Router AX6000 With Wi-Fi 6, 7 Antennas Launched
  7. HBO Max, Disney+ See Bump in App Downloads With Film Debuts
  8. Nokia 6.3, Nokia 7.3 to Come With 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh Batteries: Report
  9. Mi 11 Debuts as First Snapdragon 888 SoC Phone, Features 2K Display
  10. Lava to Launch ‘Made in India’ Smartphones on January 7
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y31s Price and Specifications Leak Online, Snapdragon 4-Series 5G SoC Tipped
  2. Realme Koi Specifications and Live Images Leak, Triple Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Xiaomi Mi 11 vs Xiaomi Mi 10: What’s the Difference
  4. Amazon Mega Salary Days to Start on January 1 With Offers on TVs, Refrigerators, Headphones, Home Appliances, and More
  5. Samsung Galaxy A31 Price Slashed by Rs. 2,000 in India, Now Retails at Rs. 17,999
  6. Flipkart Mobile’s Year End Sale Brings Discounts on Poco X3, iPhone XR, Motorola Razr (2019), More Smartphones
  7. Asus ZenFone 6, aka Asus 6Z, Gets Android 11 Update With New ZenUI Design in Taiwan
  8. Eufy Announces Bluetooth Enabled Smart Weighing Scale C1 in India That Supports 12 Health Measurements
  9. OnePlus Nord Getting OxygenOS 10.5.10 Update With December 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  10. Samsung Galaxy M12 Goes Into Mass Production in India, Launch Expected Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com