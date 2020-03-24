Technology News
loading

Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report

The social media giant wasn’t the only company interested either, as Google was also reportedly in talks with Reliance.

By Gopal Sathe | Updated: 24 March 2020 22:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report
Highlights
  • Facebook was in talks to acquire 10% of Reliance Jio
  • The talks fell through because of COVID-19 related travel bans
  • Google was also reportedly in talks with Jio

Facebook was reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to purchase 10% of the Indian telco, according to a report in the Financial Times. According to the paper, this 10% stake was being valued in billions of dollars. The report also added that aside from the social media giant, Reliance Jio was also in separate talks with Google.

As per the FT report (paywall), Facebook and Reliance Jio had been in talks which only halted recently owing to global travel bans because of the coronavirus outbreak, according to two people familiar with the matter.

According to a report published in November, Jio's valuation is somewhere between $65-70 billion (or approximately between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 5,350 crore), so a 10% stake would be somewhere between $6.5 — 7 billion.

Reliance Jio soft launched in 2015, but started its public operations in 2016. In just three years, it has become the largest telecom operator in India with over 370 million subscribers, and created a huge disruption in the market, offering free calls and extremely cheap data, which has continued to have lasting effects in the telecom business to this date.

For companies like Facebook, Jio could represent a doorway into India and also into a market with complex regulatory challenges — something that a large local player like Reliance has a greater degree of insight into.

Facebook has run up against numerous challenges in India, from the resistance to the launch of its free Internet program called Free Basics, to the difficulties it has faced in launching payments over UPI with WhatsApp, or even the various calls from the government to remove encryption from the popular messaging service.

The two companies have not offered any comments at the moment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: reliance jio, Facebook, Telecom, Google
Gopal Sathe Gopal Sathe is the editor of Gadgets 360. He also writes about gadgets, games, technology and society. Send him pitches for freelance stories, and give him feedback about how we&rsquore doing! More
MyGov Corona Newsdesk Channel Live on Telegram for Official Updates on Coronavirus: Here’s How to Join

Related Stories

Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  3. Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report
  4. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  6. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Unveils Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  8. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  9. Vivo V19 Launch in India: Everything We Know
  10. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Wanted to Buy 10% of Reliance Jio: Report
  2. Coronavirus: India Lockdown Forces Smartphone Players to Defer New Launches
  3. Coronavirus: CamScanner Provides Free Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers
  4. MyGov Corona Newsdesk Channel Live on Telegram for Official Updates on Coronavirus: Here’s How to Join
  5. 'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point
  6. Coronavirus: Instagram Brings Co-Watching Feature, ‘Stay Home’ Sticker to Support Social Distancing
  7. Apple Rolls Out Universal Purchase Support for Mac and iOS Apps
  8. Redmi Smart Display 8 With HD Camera, Third-Generation Xiao AI Assistant Launched: Price Specifications
  9. Coronavirus: Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers Struggle to Deliver Essentials in India Because of Lockdown
  10. Facebook, Instagram Reduce Video Quality in India as Coronavirus Lockdown Brings Heavy Demand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.