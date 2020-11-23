Excell Broadband Revises Plans, 150Mbps Available for Rs. 1,199

Excell Broadband is revising its broadband plans. Its broadband plan with up to 150Mbps speed is now being offered for Rs. 1,199. The Internet Service Provider (ISP) was earlier offering 100Mbps with 1.2TB FUP limit for Rs. 1,999, as per a report, but has now increased the speed and lowered the price. Excell Broadband operates in cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. The reduced rates and faster speeds across broadband plans may help Excell Broadband compete with other telecoms, such as Reliance JioFiber, Airtel Xstream Fiber, and BSNL Bharat Fiber.

The 150Mbps plan for Rs. 1,199 will have a 3TB data limit and 2Mbps speed post FUP, as per the telecom's website. It is listed as the ‘Preferred' plan by Excell Broadband.

A report by Telecom Talk details Excell's revised broadband plans. Other revised Excell plans include ‘Smart' plan, which starts at Rs. 499 and offers users 60Mbps speed with 400GB data limit and 1Mbps speed post FUP. Earlier, as per the report, Excel was offering 50Mbps and 300GB FUP limit per month for Rs. 699.

The Rs. 599 broadband plan offers the same 60Mbps speeds, but the data limit is now 800GB. Earlier, Excell was offering a Rs. 699 broadband plan that had 50Mbps speeds and 400GB FUP limit. Excell also offers an ‘Ultimate' 100Mbps plan with 1500GB data limit and 2Mbps speed post FUP for Rs. 799.

If customers subscribe for six months, they can avail of one month of free service and 100GB monthly additional data. A one-year subscription will give customers free service for two months and 100GB monthly data.

