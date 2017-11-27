Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

EU's Upcoming Patent Fee Guidelines Set to Favour Qualcomm, Ericsson

 
27 November 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
EU's Upcoming Patent Fee Guidelines Set to Favour Qualcomm, Ericsson

EU regulators are set to unveil patent fee guidelines which favour Qualcomm, Ericsson, and other patent holders despite intense lobbying by Apple, German carmakers and other users, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move by the European Commission is part of a broader push to set new rules for Internet-connected devices for cars, home automation and energy devices and not just for computers and smartphones.

The issue, in which trillions of dollars in sales are at stake, has pitted Qualcomm, Ericsson, Nokia and other patent owners against users such as Apple, Volkswagen, Daimler.

World No. 1 smartphone chip designer Qualcomm and Ericsson, use a patent fee model which predominates in the tech industry with royalties based on how much value a technology adds to a product.

Apple, Google, and others in Silicon Valley have criticised the model, saying fixed fees are fairer.

The Commission's latest draft no longer has the phrase "licensing for all", the sources said, a victory for Qualcomm as it removes the obligation on patent holders to provide patent licences to all companies asking for them.

A key sentence in an earlier proposal has also been deleted, people said. The sentence said that right holders could not unilaterally set prices according to the way in which a patent is used.

The Commission did not respond to a request for comment. The non-binding guidelines could provide a basis for future EU rules.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Ericsson, European Union, Qualcomm
Honor V10 Said to Launch in India in January
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
EU's Upcoming Patent Fee Guidelines Set to Favour Qualcomm, Ericsson
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Go Noise
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) Leaked Front Panel Suggests Dual Selfie Cameras
  2. Amazon Bags Streaming Rights to 2.0, Starring Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar
  3. Oppo F5 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India
  4. OnePlus 5 Gets Android 8.0 Oreo With Its First Open Beta Build
  5. Honor V10 Said to Launch in India in January
  6. Oppo F5 Youth and Oppo A79 Launched With 18:9 Displays
  7. Gionee Launches 6 New FullView Phones, Gionee S11 Coming to India Soon
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Leaks, Black Friday Deals, and More: Your 360 Daily
  9. Xiaomi's Exchange Program, Nokia and OnePlus Launches, and More News
  10. Apple Files Patent for Foldable iPhone
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.