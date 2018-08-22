Ericsson Unveils Its First India Experience Centre in Gurugram

Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson on Wednesday launched its first experience centre in India that allows visitors to interact with subject experts and see how evolving technology ecosystems will drive the transformation of businesses and societies.

Located in Gurugram, key technology showcase at the centre, called Ericsson Experience Studio, include 5G connected drones and connected urban transport.

Ericsson Studios world over house innovations in mobile technologies and futuristic use-cases on 5G and IoT.

"With the pace at which technology is evolving, initiatives like these provide for discussions and understanding of new technologies and their application in the real world," Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Secretary Aruna Sundararajan, who inaugurating the centre, said in a statement.

"The use-cases and innovations showcased today are truly cutting edge and reaffirm that mobile technology will go a long way in delivering quality healthcare and better experiences for mobile phone users, enterprise and the society overall," she added.

Ericsson last month launched a 5G Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The initiative is designed to fast-track 5G deployments in the country by bringing together telecom ecosystems, academia, industry and start-ups

"As in the case of the 5G Centre of Excellence and Innovation Lab, we are looking at the Ericsson Studio in Gurugram becoming the hub for innovation and discussion on futuristic mobile technologies," said Nitin Bansal, Head of Network Solutions South East Asia, Oceania and India market area (MOAI), Ericsson.