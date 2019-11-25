Technology News
loading

Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025

In India, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone has seen an extraordinary increase in recent years.

By | Updated: 25 November 2019 18:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025

Total mobile data traffic is expected to triple in India, reaching 22 exabytes (EB) per month, driven by high growth in the number of smartphone users and an increase in average usage per smartphone, according to an Ericsson report on Monday.

One EB is equivalent to one billion gigabytes (GB).

In India, the average monthly mobile data usage per smartphone has seen an extraordinary increase in recent years, becoming the highest in the world, according to the latest Ericsson Mobility Report.

"Low prices for mobile broadband services, affordable smartphones and people's changing video viewing habits have continued to drive monthly usage growth in the region," Nitin Bansal, Ericsson's Head of Network Solutions for the market area Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, said in a statement.

As the transformation towards more advanced technologies continues in India, LTE (4G) is forecast to represent 80 percent of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025.

LTE subscriptions are forecast to increase by 150 million during 2019 and pass GSM/EDGE as the dominant technology, said the report.

"Modernising existing networks, improving network performance and increasing user experience continue to be at the core of every service provider's day-to-day business, both in India as well as globally," Bansal said.

Mobile broadband technologies will account for 57 percent of mobile subscriptions at the end of the year, and the share of smartphone subscriptions is expected to have increased from 48 percent to 54 percent. By 2025, 500 million additional smartphone users are expected in India, according to the report.

Fifth generation (5G) subscriptions are expected to become available in India from 2022 and will represent 11 percent of mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025.

Globally, 5G will cover up to 65 percent of the world's population by the end of 2025 and handle 45 percent of global mobile data traffic, said the report.

Leading communications service providers in Asia, Australia, Europe, Middle East, and North America switched on their 5G networks in 2019.

South Korea has already seen a big 5G uptake since its April 2019 launch. More than three million subscriptions were collectively recorded by the country's service providers by the end of September 2019.

China's launch of 5G in late October has also led to an update of the estimated 5G subscriptions for year-end 2019, from 10 million to 13 million.

"It is encouraging to see that 5G now has broad support from almost all device makers. In 2020, 5G-compatible devices will enter the volume market, which will scale up 5G adoption," said Fredrik Jejdling, Executive Vice President and Head of Networks, Ericsson.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Eriscsson
Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play
Honor Smartphones
Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India Soon
  3. Amazfit Bip Lite Review
  4. Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale Begins Tonight: What to Expect
  5. Realme Releases Roadmap for ColorOS 7 Update for Its Phones
  6. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  7. Black Friday 2019: How to Shop From India and What You Need to Know
  8. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets a New Ocean Blue Colour Variant
  9. Realme 5s With 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched in India
  10. Vivo V17 Launched, Early Buyers Get a Vivo Y11 Free
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
  2. Vivo Phone Buyers Get Free Bluetooth Headphones, Other Rewards in 'Thank You India Offer'
  3. Snapdeal Crosses 100 Million App Downloads on Google Play
  4. Ericsson Says Mobile Data Traffic in India to Triple by 2025
  5. Google Study Finds Indians Rely on Online Info When They Are in Stores
  6. Airtel Acquihires Gurugram-Based Startup Quikmile
  7. WhatsApp Invests $250,000 Into Indian Startup Ecosystem
  8. Ericsson Expects 2.6 Billion 5G Subscriptions by End of 2025
  9. Uber Stripped of London Licence After Safety Failures
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.