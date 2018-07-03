NDTV Gadgets360.com

Ericsson Unveils 5G Innovation Lab at IIT Delhi

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Ericsson Unveils 5G Innovation Lab at IIT Delhi

Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha with Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson

In a bid to stimulate the 5G ecosystem in India, Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson on Tuesday formally launched the country's first "Center of Excellence (CoE) and Innovation Lab" for 5G at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

"India cannot afford to miss the 5G bus. It is of strategic importance to us," Communications Minister Manoj Sinha told reporters after inaugurating the center in New Delhi.

"We need the entire ecosystem to work together to make 5G a reality in India over the next 2-3 years," the minister added.

The 5G innovation lab is an open platform and aims to help the industry and the academia to leverage the 5G technology to develop new 5G-based apps and business models.

"The 5G 'Center of Excellence' supports the government's plans to foster a robust and vibrant 5G ecosystem in the country. We want India to be an active participant in the design, development and manufacturing of 5G-based technologies, products and apps," Sinha noted.

The Minister said that the government is in the process of identifying potential use cases for 5G and sectors like health, education and disaster management, among others, have emerged as frontrunners for 5G adoption.

"I would like to urge the industry, academia, students and start-ups to leverage the Ericsson Innovation Lab to develop new 5G-based apps and business models that could potentially lead to better agricultural yields, better healthcare, smarter cities, more efficient manufacturing and enhanced lifestyles," Sinha emphasised.

Addressing the gathering, Borje Ekholm, President and CEO of Ericsson, said that the company is leading 5G standardisation globally.

'We would like to unleash the creativity and innovation of the Indian industry, academia and entrepreneurs to fully leverage and make 5G a reality in India," he stressed.

Also present on the occasion were R.S. Sharma, Chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi.

"India is a big player in data consumption. It consumes more data than any country in the world," Sharma said.

As per an Ericsson report, 5G-enabled digitisation revenue potential in India will hit $27.3 billion (roughly Rs. 1.87 lakh crores) by 2026.

The Indian operators can generate additional revenue of $13 billion (roughly Rs. 89,000 crores) if they take up roles beyond being connectivity and infrastructure providers to become service enablers and service creators, the company said.

The largest opportunity will be seen, according to Ericsson, in sectors like manufacturing, energy and utilities followed by public safety and health sectors.

Some of the 5G use cases that could be implemented using the unique features of 5G technology include industrial control and automation, autonomous driving, safety and traffic efficiency services, hospital applications and medical data management, among others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TRAI, Ericsson, 5G, IIT, Manoj Sinha, DoT, Center of Excellence
Gboard Smart Replies Spotted Working for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger
Samsung Galaxy J8
Ericsson Unveils 5G Innovation Lab at IIT Delhi
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Price Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  4. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
  5. Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite Gaming Mouse With 7200dpi Sensitivity Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  7. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  8. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  9. Moto E5 Plus to Launch in India on July 10
  10. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.