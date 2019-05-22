Technology News

EE, Vodafone Suspend Launch of Huawei 5G Phones in the UK

The telcos said they are holding off amid uncertainty about devices from the world's No. 2 smartphone maker.

By | Updated: 22 May 2019 18:27 IST
Two British mobile phone companies say they're putting on hold plans to sell new 5G mobile phones from China's Huawei.

EE and Vodafone said Wednesday they are pausing the launch of Huawei smartphones that can be used on next-generation mobile networks.

The companies said they are holding off amid uncertainty about devices from the world's No. 2 smartphone maker.

The US government last week restricted technology sales to Chinese telecom gear suppliers because of alleged security risks, though Washington announced a 90-day grace period for telecom carriers to find other suppliers.

EE's CEO Marc Allera said sales would not resume until it gets "the information and confidence and the long-term security" that customers will be supported over the device's lifetime.

