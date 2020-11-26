Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department

Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department

All telecom providers have been intimated of this change and are given the deadline of January 1 to make all the changes required.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2020 12:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department

Telcos have been asked to feed an announcement in fixed line switches apprising users of the change

Highlights
  • TRAI had advised of dialling ‘0’ for all fixed-to-mobile calls
  • DoT has accepted TRAI’s recommendations on the move
  • It has asked all telcos to comply with the same

All landline users will soon have to dial ‘0' before making calls to mobile phone numbers, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has declared. All telecom providers have been intimated of this change and are given the deadline of January 1 to take all the necessary steps. This includes an announcement that should be fed in the fixed line switched making users aware of this change, and opening up the provision of dialling ‘0', i.e., STD calling facility, from their landlines.

DoT issued a service announcement titled ‘modification of dialling pattern from fixed line numbers to cellular mobile numbers.' It was addressed to all access providers, informing them that TRAI's (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) recommendation of prefixing ‘0' before making landline to mobile phone calls was accepted.

In the current scenario, inter-service area mobile calls from basic or fixed phones can be accessed by dialling prefix ‘0'. However, mobile phones can be accessed from a fixed line phone, within a service area, without dialling prefix ‘0'. In its recommendation paper dated May 29, TRAI advises dialling prefix ‘0' while making a call from a fixed line number to mobile number. TRAI asserts that introduction of a dialling prefix for a particular type of call is not akin to increasing the number of digits in the telephone number.

“By making it mandatory to access mobile numbers in a service area from fixed network by dialing prefix ‘0', all the free sub-levels in levels ‘2','3','4', and ‘6', can also be used for mobile numbers. This change in dialling pattern will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services to cater to the future requirements,” the regulatory authority explains.

As mentioned, the telecom service providers have been given the deadline of January 1 to allow all telecommunications service providers (TSP) to implement the change. DoT says that all fixed line subscribers should be provided with ‘0' dialling facility, i.e., STD calling. Furthermore, an announcement explaining the change should be created and fed into fixed line switches to bring awareness among users. DoT orders that this announcement should be made whenever a subscriber dials a mobile number without prefixing ‘0'.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Department of Telecommunications, Landline, Mobile Phone Call, TRAI
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2

Related Stories

Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  5. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  6. Redmi Smartwatch With Square Dial Launching on Thursday
  7. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  8. Xiaomi Likely to Announce Mi 11 at Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2020
  9. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  10. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  2. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  3. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
  4. Tesla Plans to Produce Electric Car Chargers in China, Document Shows
  5. TWS Earbuds Shipments in India Up 723 Percent YoY in Q3, Boat Emerged as Leading Player: Counterpoint
  6. Steam Autumn Sale: FIFA 21, Death Stranding, Marvel’s Avengers, and More
  7. SpaceX to Press Ahead With Starlink Tests, Delays Commercial Service
  8. Amazon Web Services Sees Widespread Outage; Websites, Software Providers Affected
  9. Samsung Odyssey G9, Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitors With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  10. Vivo Y1s With Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com