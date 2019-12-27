Technology News
Dish TV Launches New SD, HD Combo Packs for Bengali Subscribers

Dish TV has listed the new Bangla combo packs on its website.

27 December 2019
Dish TV offers as many as 234 channels through its new combo packs

Highlights
  • Dish TV has offered Sampurna Bangla combo pack at Rs. 169
  • Bengali subscribers can also pick Swagat Cricket Bangla pack
  • Dish TV has provided a Swagat Bangla pack at Rs. 208

Dish TV has expanded its range of curated combo packs for its Bangla subscribers by adding three new offerings. Namely the Sampurna Bangla, Swagat Bangla, and Swagat Cricket Bangla, the new packs come in both SD and HD versions and are available starting at Rs. 169. Dish TV offers as many as 234 channels through the new combo packs. In August, the DTH operator brought additional curated combo packs for its subscribers in Kerala. It also introduced new recharge offers for its inactive customers in Kerala to retain its subscriber base in the region.

As per the listing on the Dish TV website, the range of new combo packs include the Sampurna Bangla pack that offers 196 SD channels at Rs. 169 a month. The same pack can also be availed in HD as the Sampurna Bangla HD at Rs. 207 a month. The HD variant also has the channel count of 196 channels.

If you want to a series of sports channels, Dish TV has added the Swagat Cricket Bangla pack at Rs. 219 a month. The pack brings a total of 234 channels, while its HD version titled Swagat Cricket Bangla HD offers 235 channels at Rs. 334 a month. The Swagat Cricket Bangla pack comes as an upgrade to the existing Classic Bangla Cricket pack that provided 207 channels at Rs. 211 a month.

Alongside the two above combo packs, Dish TV offers the Swagat Bangla pack that consists of 218 channels at Rs. 204 a month. Customers can also avail its HD version that come as the Swagat Bangla HD at Rs. 306 a month. It includes 229 channels.

The new combo packs were first reported by DreamDTH. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify them on the Dish TV website.

In October, Dish TV launched its Android-powered Dish SMRT Hub HD set-top box and Alexa-powered Dish SMRT Kit dongle to provide a smart TV-like experience.

