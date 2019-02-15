Following in the footsteps of Tata Sky and Sun Direct, Dish TV has now removed the network capacity fee (NCF) on free-to-air (FTA) channels. The new move enables Dish TV subscribers to pick as many as 189 FTA channels, without paying any additional NCF -- over and above the base pack charges of Rs. 130 per month (excluding taxes). However, it doesn't change anything for the paid SD and HD channels.

With the arrival of the new update, Dish TV now allows its subscribers to pick a range of FTA channels, without paying any additional NCF. The operator has categorised all the available FTA channels into different packs, namely BST North with 189 channels, BST Hindi with 99 channels, BST Marathi and Gujarati with 84 channels, BST Bangla Odia with 83 channels, and BST DD Pack with 25 channels.

Any of these packs can be added to your selections in addition to the existing al-a-carte, bouquets, and the mandatory DD bouquet without any additional NCF. However, it is worth pointing out here that as per the latest framework by the Telecom and Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Dish TV customers need to pay for the base pack of Rs. 130 to get the first 100 channels, including 25 mandatory Doordarshan channels. An additional network fee of Rs. 20 per month is also being charged for every block of 25 paid channels.

Prior to the change, Dish TV was charging network fee for channels added over the base pack of 100 channels, like other major DTH and cable operators.

As we reported recently, Sun Direct recently removed the network fee on all additional FTA channels. Tata Sky has also removed the network fee partially for its subscribers. It is unclear if the remaining DTH operators will do the same for their subscribers.

Apart from revoking the network fee on FTA channels, Dish TV is offering its subscribers with HD and SD add-on packs. These packs are bifurcated for North and South regions and are available in genres such as English Movies and News, English Entertainment, Kids, Infotainment and Lifestyle, and Hindi Entertainment among others.

While the SD add-on packs start at Rs. 6, Dish TV subscribers can buy HD add-on pack for as low as Rs. 19. You can pick your add-on packs directly by visiting the dedicated section on the Dish TV website.