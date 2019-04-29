Technology News

Dish TV's New Multi-TV Policy to Offer Rs. 50 as NCF Charge for Second Connection

Dish TV has reworked its multi-TV policy in light of new TRAI regulations

By | Updated: 29 April 2019 13:59 IST
Dish TV's New Multi-TV Policy to Offer Rs. 50 as NCF Charge for Second Connection

Dish TV has a new multi-TV policy

Highlights
  • Dish TV to offer Rs. 50 NCF charge for secondary connection
  • Users can select different channels for secondary connection
  • Up to four connections will be issued for Dish TV users

With the recent revisions from TRAI, DTH operators have been actively introducing new plans to help subscribers get optimum price package in channel selection. Dish TV has now introduced a new multi-TV policy, and has announced that the secondary connection will only have to pay flat Rs. 50 as network capacity fee (NCF) charge. The multi-TV policy will allow users to mirror channels from primary connection or select different options as well. Dish TV has also informed that only up to three child connections will be allowed under a primary connection.

NCF charge on a single connection is levied at Rs. 130 per month (excluding taxes). Dish TV has announced that multi-TV subscribers will only pay Rs. 50 as NCF charge on the second, third, and fourth connection. Multi-TV connections mean that multiple connections taken by a single user under one name at one address, usually in separate rooms. These multi-TV users will be able to mirror the same set of channels in their primary connection and secondary connections, or select different ones for primary connections and different ones for secondary connection.

Dish TV also noted that a maximum amount of three child connections will be allowed with a primary connection, so a total of four connections per home will be allowed moving forward. This new Dish TV multi-TV policy details were first reported by Telecom Talk.

The DTH operator recently also announced that it has removed the network capacity fee (NCF) on free-to-air (FTA) channels. The new move enables Dish TV subscribers to pick as many as 189 FTA channels, without paying any additional NCF -- over and above the base pack charges of Rs. 130 per month (excluding taxes). However, it didn't change anything for the paid SD and HD channels.

Dish TV's New Multi-TV Policy to Offer Rs. 50 as NCF Charge for Second Connection
