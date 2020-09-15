Technology News
Dish TV Starts Shifting Set-Top Box Production to India, First ‘Made in India’ STBs Heading to Market

Dish TV India also shared that it plans on shifting 50 percent of its production to India by the first quarter of 2021.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 September 2020 18:31 IST
Dish TV India removed lock-in periods back in June

Highlights
  • Dish TV India is shifting production to India
  • The company wants to show its commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative
  • Dish TV India is in talks with remote control manufacturers in India

Dish TV India has announced it has shifted the production of its set-top boxes (STBs) to India. The company says this demonstrates its commitment to the government's ‘Make in India' initiative. Dish TV India also shared through a press release that the first consignment of set-top-boxes made in India is ready and is being shipped to the market. The company also announced that it plans on moving 50 percent of its production to India by first quarter of next year.

“We are thrilled to join the Government of India's ‘Make in India' initiative and localise the manufacturing of set-top boxes and other key accessories in India only. This announcement reiterates our pioneering position within the DTH industry as we aim to further expand our business operations and develop products that match the intrinsic needs of our customers,” said Jawahar Goel, chairman and managing director at Dish TV India in a statement.

The company plans on shifting 50 percent of its STB production to India by the first quarter of 2021. For now, the first lot of STBs made in India have starting shipping to the market. Dish TV India also revealed that it plans to start manufacturing major components of the STB as well as its accessories in India. To take this forward, the company has started procuring the power adaptors from Indian manufacturers to be able to make the cabinet within the country, soon.

Further, the company is in talks with remote control manufacturers in India as well. It hopes to scale manufacturing in the country. It also aims to enable industry revival by bringing the production of its hardware to India.

Dish TV India operates D2h, Zing, and Dish TV brands, and back in June, it removed lock-in periods that were applicable on channel bouquets, free-to-air (FTA) channel packs, and individual channels. This means subscribers will be able to make changes to their packages, be it removing individual channels or FTA channel packs, without having to wait for any lock-in period.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dish TV India, Dish TV, D2h, Zing, Make in India
