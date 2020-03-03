Technology News
Dish TV, D2h Subscribers Get Revised NCF Structure for Both Primary, Multiple TV Connections

Dish TV and D2h subscribers need to pay a total NCF of Rs. 153.40 (including taxes) for 200 SD channels.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 March 2020 11:12 IST
Dish TV subscribers can get multiple TV connections at flat NCF of Rs. 50 (excluding taxes)

Highlights
  • Dish TV has revised its NCF policy for both native and D2h subscribers
  • The operator is charging Rs. 160 as NCF for channels over 200 count
  • Dish TV has listed the updated charges on its website

Following in the footsteps of Airtel and Tata Sky, Dish TV has revised its policy for the network capacity fee (NCF) to align with the amended tariff guidelines provided by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in early January. The direct-to-home (DTH) operator has brought the changes for both Dish TV and D2h subscribers. As per the update, Dish TV is charging an NCF of Rs. 130 (excluding taxes) for 200 SD channels, up from the previous 100 SD channels quota. The operator is also charging an NCF of Rs. 50 for customers using multiple TV connections. The revised NCF structure set by Dish TV is in line with TRAI's National Tariff Order 2.0 that is in place since Sunday, March 1.

The details provided on the Dish TV website shows that the DTH operator has upgraded the slab for NCF from the previous 100 SD channels to 200. This means that the fees you pay (Rs. 130 plus taxes, i.e. Rs 153.40) per month now gets you twice as many SD channels.

For customers availing channels more than the initial quota of 200 SD channels, Dish TV is charging Rs. 160 (or Rs. 188.80 including taxes) per month. The channel count includes all free-to-air (FTA) and paid channels, except the mandatory Doordarshan bouquet. Also, the operator is treating one HD channel as an equivalent of two SD channels for the purpose of calculating the number of channels within the distribution network capacity subscribed.

If you have more than one TV, Dish TV has made a flat NCF of Rs. 50 (plus taxes) for secondary connections. Customers are allowed to add up to three TV connections along with one primary connection.

Subscribers have the option to take any channel or bouquet of their choice while opting for multiple TV connections. Also, it is worth mentioning that the subscribers will have to separately pay the Distributor Retail Price (DRP) of the paid channels or bouquets in addition to their monthly NCF charges.

The revised NCF by Dish TV in case of multiple TV connections is notably cheaper than what's been offered by Airtel as the latter charges Rs. 52 (excluding taxes) for secondary connections accessing up to 200 SD channels. Airtel Digital TV subscribers with multiple TV connections are also required to pay an additional NCF of Rs. 30 (excluding taxes) for getting channels over and above the initial 200 count.

D2h subscribers have also got NCF changes identical to what has been provided to Dish TV customers. Details about the changes particular for D2h connections are available on its official website.

The changes brought by Dish TV to its native and D2h subscribers were initially reported by DreamDTH, and also verified from the companies.

TRAI amended its regulatory framework for TV viewers in India in January to imply an NCF ceiling of Rs. 130 for 200 SD channels, enhance the usage of multiple TV connections by directing an NCF of up to 40 percent of the declared NCF for second and additional TV connections.

