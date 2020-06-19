Dish TV has removed lock-in periods that were applicable on channel bouquets, free-to-air (FTA) channel packs, and individual channels. The new change is in place for both Dish TV and D2h subscribers. However, lock-in periods are still applicable on add-on packs, and they range from 30 to 360 days - depending on the pack duration. Dish TV earlier removed lock-in periods for its subscribers in early 2019, though it brought them back a few months later.

As per the latest update, Dish TV and its subsidiary D2h, both have removed lock-in periods applicable on channel bouquets, FTA channel packs, and individual channels. This means that subscribers will be able to remove any of the bouquets, channel packs, or individual channels on their DTH connection, without waiting for the completion of any certain lock-in period.

The change is visible once you log in with your credentials on the Dish TV or D2h website. Multiple users reported the update on DreamDTH forums. The company has confirmed the change for both Dish TV and D2h to Gadgets 360.

In July, Dish TV reintroduced lock-in periods for a-la-carte channels and add-on packs months after its initial removal last year. The lock-in period was limited to 30 days for individual channels, while it was ranging from 30 to 360 days in case of add-on packs.

Dish TV still has lock-in periods for add-on packs

The new change is still not in place for add-ons as Gadgets 360 was able to see lock-in periods for different add-on packs available on the Dish TV site.

It's important to point out that service providers including Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct don't include lock-in periods for individual channels. Tata Sky also last year removed lock-in periods for its subscribers opting for a-la-carte channels as well as curated packs and broadcaster packs.

