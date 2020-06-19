Technology News
Dish TV, D2h Remove Lock-in Periods for Individual Channels, Channel Packs, Bouquets

The latest change means Dish TV and D2h subscribers will be able to remove any channel packs or individual channels, without waiting for the completion of any certain lock-in period.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 June 2020 17:27 IST
Dish TV is no longer showing any lock-in periods when selecting new channels or packs on its site

Highlights
  • Dish TV and D2h subscribers can notice the change from their websites
  • Lock-in periods were reintroduced after their initial removal last year
  • Dish TV users still have lock-in periods for add-on packs

Dish TV has removed lock-in periods that were applicable on channel bouquets, free-to-air (FTA) channel packs, and individual channels. The new change is in place for both Dish TV and D2h subscribers. However, lock-in periods are still applicable on add-on packs, and they range from 30 to 360 days - depending on the pack duration. Dish TV earlier removed lock-in periods for its subscribers in early 2019, though it brought them back a few months later.

As per the latest update, Dish TV and its subsidiary D2h, both have removed lock-in periods applicable on channel bouquets, FTA channel packs, and individual channels. This means that subscribers will be able to remove any of the bouquets, channel packs, or individual channels on their DTH connection, without waiting for the completion of any certain lock-in period.

The change is visible once you log in with your credentials on the Dish TV or D2h website. Multiple users reported the update on DreamDTH forums. The company has confirmed the change for both Dish TV and D2h to Gadgets 360.

In July, Dish TV reintroduced lock-in periods for a-la-carte channels and add-on packs months after its initial removal last year. The lock-in period was limited to 30 days for individual channels, while it was ranging from 30 to 360 days in case of add-on packs.

dish tv add on packs lock in period screenshot gadgets 360 Dish TV

Dish TV still has lock-in periods for add-on packs

 

The new change is still not in place for add-ons as Gadgets 360 was able to see lock-in periods for different add-on packs available on the Dish TV site.

It's important to point out that service providers including Airtel Digital TV and Sun Direct don't include lock-in periods for individual channels. Tata Sky also last year removed lock-in periods for its subscribers opting for a-la-carte channels as well as curated packs and broadcaster packs.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Dish TV, D2h, Dish TV lock in period, DTH
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
  Dish TV, D2h Remove Lock-in Periods for Individual Channels, Channel Packs, Bouquets
