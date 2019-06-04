Dish TV has kicked off a prediction game called Dishkiyaon Cup to offer cashbacks and free recharge benefits to its DTH subscribers during the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup. The subscribers can participate in the game and predict the winning team of the day by giving a missed call on the number assigned to the team. Also, Dish TV has provided dedicated channel numbers 96 and 608 to let the consumers easily play the game from their television sets.

As per the specifics of the Dishkiyaon Cup game, Dish TV subscribers will have to use their cricket knowledge to win cashbacks and recharges. The company claims that for making five correct predictions of winning teams during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, it will offer up to 30 percent cashback. Similarly, for the top 10 quickest predictors, there is a full month recharge as the reward. The participants emerge as the top 10 quickest predictors are also claimed to win an entire year of free TV viewing on their existing Dish TV connection.

To participate, the Dish TV subscribers will have to predict the winner of the day by giving a missed call on the number assigned to the team from their registered mobile number. The numbers assigned to the teams participating in the ICC Cricket World Cup have been listed on the Dish TV website, and prediction lines open until the starting of the match.

The subscribers can also go to channel number 96 or 608 from their Dish TV and launch the Dishkiyaon Cup Content app by pressing the red button on their remote. Once a prediction is registered in the system, Dish TV will send a confirmation message to the participants.

Dish TV says in a media statement that all the new and existing Dish TV and Zing subscribers are eligible for the content.

"We, at Dish TV, always look at ways to enhance the viewing experience and to bring alive exciting moments for our audience," said Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head, Marketing, Dish TV India, in the statement. "With launch of Dishkiyaon cup, our customers can be part of the Cricket World Cup in a unique way and also be winners themselves with assured prizes."