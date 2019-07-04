Dish TV Reintroduces Lock-in Periods for A-La-Carte Channels, Add-on Packs

Dish TV has quietly added lock-in periods for a-la-carte channels as well as add-on packs. While the lock-in period is limited to 30 days for individual channels, the lock-in for add-on packs ranges from 30 days to 360 days, depending on the pack duration. The DTH provider had introduced similar lock-in periods in April this year as well, but the operator relented after negative feedback from subscribers. It is unclear why the lock-in periods are back and whether they will last this time.

The modify pack section on the Dish TV website and self-care app now clearly shows lock-in period below every channel and pack name. Every single paid channel now carries a lock-in period of 30 days, whereas the add-on pack lock-in period varies from 30 days to 360 days. The Dish TV add-on packs like India Cricket Hindi 6M, which have a duration of 6 months, have a lock-in period of the same period (180 days). The same pack with a 12-months duration has a lock-in period of 360 days. Apart from South BST Promo pack, every other add-on pack has a lock-in period.

It is unclear whether these lock-in periods flout the new TRAI norms as the new regulations are supposed to allow DTH subscribers to only pay for what they want to watch. These lock-in periods will only force the subscribers to keep paying for packs or channels that they no longer want to watch.

Among other DTH operators, Tata Sky had also earlier introduced lock-in periods, but the operator quickly removed them. TelecomTalk first reported about the new lock-in periods.