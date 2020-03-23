Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: MTNL Offers Double Data on All Broadband Plans Amid Delhi, Mumbai Lockdown

MTNL broadband double data offer will be live for a month in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 March 2020 12:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: MTNL Offers Double Data on All Broadband Plans Amid Delhi, Mumbai Lockdown

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced these MTNL broadband double data benefits

Highlights
  • MTNL introduced this benefit in the wake of coronavirus outbreak
  • IT Minister encourages users to work from home
  • BSNL recently introduced Work@Home broadband plan as well

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) are one of the first telecom operators to offer respite to their customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. After Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced its Work@Home broadband plan, state-run MTNL has introduced double data benefits on all of its broadband plans as both Delhi and Mumbai go into lockdown. This includes both landline and mobile broadband plans, and it essentially looks to encourage people to work from home. The company operates in Mumbai and Delhi circles, and customers in both the circles can enjoy the double data on all broadband plans moving forward. This MTNL broadband double data offer will be live for a month in both the circles.

MTNL took to Twitter to announce that it will offer double data on broadband plans for landline and mobile for a month. Even IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted the same information to encourage users to work from home during the epidemic. The benefits have been introduced to all existing customers.

Furthermore, it is also reported that installation charges for new customers opting for copper based connection will be forgone. However, users will have to pay for the modem needed for the service.

This comes soon after BSNL launched its “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan to offer Internet access to its landline customers for free of cost. This offer will provide up to 10Mbps download speeds with a cap of 5GB per day to all BSNL landline subscribers. After the ceiling limit is reached, users will get Internet access at 1Mbps speed. The promotional plan is applicable across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle. It also brings a free email ID access with 1GB storage space. The new plan doesn't include any monthly charges and is available without any security deposit.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MTNL, MTNL Broadband Plans, Coronavirus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Kanan Gill’s Netflix Stand-Up Special, ‘Yours Sincerely’, Gets April Release Date

Related Stories

Coronavirus: MTNL Offers Double Data on All Broadband Plans Amid Delhi, Mumbai Lockdown
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. COAI Asks Hotstar, Netflix, YouTube to Stream in SD to Ease Internet Burden
  3. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, New RedmiBook Model Tipped to Launch Tomorrow
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  7. Realme Narzo 10 Expected Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  9. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Fitbit Charge 4 Leaked Images Show Black and Rosewood Colour Options, Design Similar to Charge 3
  2. Coronavirus: MTNL Offers Double Data on All Broadband Plans Amid Delhi, Mumbai Lockdown
  3. Kanan Gill’s Netflix Stand-Up Special, ‘Yours Sincerely’, Gets April Release Date
  4. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G TENAA Listing Tips 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,370mAh Battery With Fast Charging Support
  5. Call of Duty: Warzone Limited Time Mode With "More Money, More Legendary Crates, More Killstreak Drops" Leaked
  6. Coronavirus: Amazon to Temporarily Stop Shipping Non-Essential Products in Italy, France
  7. Oppo PDAM10 Spotted on TENAA with Quad Camera Setup, 4,880mAh Battery
  8. Honor Play 9A Specifications and Alleged Renders Leaked, Dual Rear Camera Setup Tipped
  9. Amazon Raises Overtime Pay for Warehouse Workers in the US as Demand Rises Due to Coronavirus
  10. Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube Asked to Stream in SD to Ease Internet Burden Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.