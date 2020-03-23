Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) are one of the first telecom operators to offer respite to their customers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. After Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced its Work@Home broadband plan, state-run MTNL has introduced double data benefits on all of its broadband plans as both Delhi and Mumbai go into lockdown. This includes both landline and mobile broadband plans, and it essentially looks to encourage people to work from home. The company operates in Mumbai and Delhi circles, and customers in both the circles can enjoy the double data on all broadband plans moving forward. This MTNL broadband double data offer will be live for a month in both the circles.

MTNL took to Twitter to announce that it will offer double data on broadband plans for landline and mobile for a month. Even IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted the same information to encourage users to work from home during the epidemic. The benefits have been introduced to all existing customers.

Furthermore, it is also reported that installation charges for new customers opting for copper based connection will be forgone. However, users will have to pay for the modem needed for the service.

This comes soon after BSNL launched its “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan to offer Internet access to its landline customers for free of cost. This offer will provide up to 10Mbps download speeds with a cap of 5GB per day to all BSNL landline subscribers. After the ceiling limit is reached, users will get Internet access at 1Mbps speed. The promotional plan is applicable across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle. It also brings a free email ID access with 1GB storage space. The new plan doesn't include any monthly charges and is available without any security deposit.