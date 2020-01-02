Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line

The Delhi Metro launched free Wi-Fi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh, onboard an Airport Express line metro train, launched the “Free High Speed Wi-Fi” services for the passengers. It is the first such facility on any corridor of DMRC, according to officials. Wi-Fi facility already exists on the platforms of metro stations on the Airport Express Line and Blue Line.

“Passengers will be able to access high speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network with the name “METROWIFI_FREE”. Just enter your phone number if asked, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey,” tweeted DMRC.

“This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched,” it added.



The 22.7-km Airport Express line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations. It runs between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Stations. The move comes weeks after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 100 free Wi-Fi hotspots at several locations in the metropolis.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free Wi-Fi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, sources told PTI.

Free Wi-Fi facility that already exists at all the stations of the metro train line was launched in 2016. Next year it DMRC launched the service at all the stations of Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali) as well.

As mentioned earlier, several Wi-Fi hotspots were launched in the city last month by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi government plans to install a total of 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in the entire city. The free Wi-Fi service was one of the most talked-about poll-promise of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.