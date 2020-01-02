Technology News
loading

Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line

The Delhi Metro free Wi-Fi service will be expanded to other routes as well.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 13:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line

Photo Credit: Twitter/ DMRC

Free Wi-Fi facility on moving metro trains has been launched for the first time anywhere in India

Highlights
  • DMRC MD Mangu Singh launched the “Free High Speed Wi-Fi” service
  • It is the first such facility on any corridor of DMRC
  • Wi-Fi facility already exists on the platforms of several metro stations

The Delhi Metro launched free Wi-Fi services in train coaches on its Airport Express Line on Thursday. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh, onboard an Airport Express line metro train, launched the “Free High Speed Wi-Fi” services for the passengers. It is the first such facility on any corridor of DMRC, according to officials. Wi-Fi facility already exists on the platforms of metro stations on the Airport Express Line and Blue Line.

“Passengers will be able to access high speed free Wi-Fi by simply logging onto the network with the name “METROWIFI_FREE”. Just enter your phone number if asked, and get your OTP to enjoy high-speed internet access throughout your journey,” tweeted DMRC.

“This is for the first time in India that the free Wi-Fi facility on moving Metro Trains has been launched,” it added.

wi fi speed twitter wi-fi


The 22.7-km Airport Express line on the Delhi Metro network has six stations. It runs between New Delhi and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Stations. The move comes weeks after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched 100 free Wi-Fi hotspots at several locations in the metropolis.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also plans to extend the free Wi-Fi facility inside train coaches to other corridors, sources told PTI.

Free Wi-Fi facility that already exists at all the stations of the metro train line was launched in 2016. Next year it DMRC launched the service at all the stations of Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre/Vaishali) as well.

As mentioned earlier, several Wi-Fi hotspots were launched in the city last month by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi government plans to install a total of 11,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in the entire city. The free Wi-Fi service was one of the most talked-about poll-promise of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wi-Fi, Delhi Metro, DMRC
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
TRAI Revises Rules for DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: What Has Changed for Consumers

Related Stories

Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  2. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  3. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  4. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
  5. TRAI Revises DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: More Channels at Lesser Price
  6. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  7. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  8. The 10 Most Popular Mobile Phones of 2019
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Lander Failure
  10. Samsung Galaxy M21 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More
  2. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for NavIC
  3. Vivo S1 Pro Colour Options Teased Ahead of India Launch This Week
  4. TRAI Revises Rules for DTH, Cable TV Tariffs: What Has Changed for Consumers
  5. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer by AnTuTu, Kirin 810 and MediaTek Helio G90T Called Most Cost-Effective
  7. Oppo A5 2020 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 11,490
  8. CES 2020: Huami Amazfit T-Rex Rugged Smartwatch Confirmed to Launch on January 8, Live Images Surface Online
  9. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  10. Airtel Brings Rs. 279, Rs. 379 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Up to 84 Days Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.