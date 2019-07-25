Technology News
loading

Digital Commission Accepts TRAI's Quantum of Penalty on Telcos

There is still no finality on the issue as the DCC's rulings are not binding.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Digital Commission Accepts TRAI's Quantum of Penalty on Telcos

The all-important inter-ministerial Digital Communications Commission (DCC) of the Department of Telecom (DoT) on Wednesday decided to accept the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on imposing a penalty of Rs. 3,050 crores imposed on three telecom majors, an official said on Wednesday following a DCC meeting here.

Although TRAI's recommendation on imposing penalty on the three telcom majors - Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea - has been accepted by the DoT panel, there is, however, still no finality on the issue as the DCC's rulings are not binding.

"Today (Wednesday) it was decided that the DCC would accept the recommendations of the TRAI as it is and then give its views to the government", Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said at a press briefing.

"The DCC has gone with the earlier TRAI decision on the penalty. But the government has all the powers to take any decision. DoT is the final decision making authority. The DCC in this case is only a recommending body", she said in response to queries on whether the government can circumvent the DCC's recommendations.

The penalty on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea has been imposed for failing to provide adequate interconnection three years ago to new entrant Reliance Jio during its network trial stage causing call drops and poor quality of service for customers.

Airtel and Vodafone were fined Rs. 1,050 crores each while Idea was given a Rs. 950 crores penalty. Idea and Vodafone had not merged at that time.

Reacting to the DCC decision, the concerned telcos said that the committee did not consider the facts before reaching its verdict and hinted at mounting a legal challenge.

Airtel said it is disappointed with the decision of the DCC.

"We are extremely disappointed with the decision to impose penalty on the telecom operators on the matter pertaining to providing the Point of Interconnect (POI). This is despite the fact that the total number of POIs provided were more than sufficient for the projections provided on the number of customers," an Airtel spokesperson said.

"All these facts were presented to the authorities. It is, therefore, disheartening that those facts have not been considered while taking this arbitrary decision of imposing the penalty.

"Upon receipt of the formal communication intimating the levy of penalty, we will approach the appropriate forum. We have complete faith in the judicial process and the law of the land," he added.

Given the current the financial stress in the sector, this decision will put additional burden on the already stretched balance sheets of the telecom operators and will adversely impact the government's vision of a digitally inclusive and empowered India.

Vodafone Idea in a statement said it would explore all options, including legal ones, to protect the company's interests.

"As India's leading telecom service provider, we abide by stringent norms of governance and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations while conducting our business in an ethical and conscientious manner. We will explore all options, including seeking legal recourse to protect our interests," the statement said.

On June 17, the DCC, while approving the TRAI proposal for imposing penalty on Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea, had asked the regulator to consider revising the quantum as the sector is financially stressed.

Officials say a fine of Rs. 3,050 crores at this stage would be an additional burden on the telecom industry. In a situation of the DCC accepting TRAI's recommendation, the companies could appeal in the courts, adding the cost of prolonged litigation to telecom sector's burdens.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have been posting losses at their India businesses due to the lower pricing pressure triggered by the entry of Jio in September 2016.

In February, a seven-member internal committee of the DoT had rejected TRAI's recommendation to levy the penalty and left the final decision to the DCC.

TRAI had recommended that a fine of Rs. 50 crore be levied on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone each in 21 circles, while a similar amount be levied on Idea Cellular in 19 circles.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, TRAI, DCC
Did Facebook Data Help Trump? Netflix's The Great Hack Documentary Explores Scandal
RedmiBook 14 Gets More Affordable With New Intel Core i3, Onboard Graphics Variants
Honor Smartphones
Digital Commission Accepts TRAI's Quantum of Penalty on Telcos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  3. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  6. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  7. RedmiBook 14 Now More Affordable With Intel Core i3 Chip, Onboard Graphics
  8. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Users Can Now Experience DC Dimming Feature
  9. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  10. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says
  2. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G Image Surfaces Online, Shows a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Oppo A5s 4GB RAM Variant Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 11,990
  5. Samsung Galaxy A10s Alleged Price Tag Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 10.3.3.0 Update in India With Camera Optimisations, June Security Patch
  7. HP Spectre Folio, Spectre x360 LTE Variants With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors Launched in India
  8. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30 Alleged Screen Protectors Caught in the Wild, Reveal Presence of a Wide Notch
  9. OpenTable, the Dining Reservation App, Moves Into Delivery
  10. Facebook's $5 Billion US FTC Fine Doesn't Mark the End of Its Troubles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.