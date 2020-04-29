D2h Adds 20 New Combo Packs, Will Remove Nine: Report

DTH operator D2h has reportedly launched 20 new combo packs in India. The company is looking to do a shuffle in its channel pack offerings, and is expected to discontinue nine of its combo packs as well. The new introductory combo packs offer over 200 channels and are listed with discounted Network Capacity Fee (NCF). Apart from introductory packs, newly introduced combos include dual language packs, regional packs, and one national pack as well. The prices of these newly introduced packs start from as low as Rs. 84.75 per month.

D2h has introduced eight regional combo packs, reports DreamDTH. This includes Aamara Odia Combo, Hamara Punjabi Plus HD Combo, Hamara Punjabi Plus SD Combo, MP CG Ka Combo, Sentamizh 6M with Mega, Silver Gujarati Combo New, Hamara UP Combo and Hamara UP HD Combo. These packs are priced in the range of Rs. 186.44 to Rs. 413.56, and offer up to 276 channels.

There are seven new dual language packs as well – Dual Language Kannada Tamil Combo, Dual Language Kannada Telugu Combo, Dual Language Malayalam Tamil Combo, Dual Language Tamil Kannada Combo, Dual Language Tamil Malayalam Combo, Dual Language Tamil Telugu Combo, and Dual Language Telugu Tamil Combo. These packs offer channels of more than one language for those who prefer it. These packs range from Rs. 211.02 to Rs. 253.39, and offer up to 248 channels.

Four new introductory value combo packages have also been launched, and these come in an attractive price range of Rs. 84.75 to Rs. 109.32 per month. D2h is offering these packages with discounted NCF on a promotional basis. However, these packs have to be bought with long-term validity and can't be bought on a monthly basis. The new packs are “Introductory Value Combo 1 Year Offer Pack” at Rs. 84.75 per month, “Introductory Value Combo 3 Month Offer Pack” at Rs. 99.15 per month, “Introductory Value Combo 6 Month Offer Pack” at Rs. 93.22 per month, and “Introductory Value Combo Offer Pack @129” at Rs. 109.32 per month. The new packs are listed on the company website.

The nine packs that are going to be removed include Dual Language Karnataka AP HD, Dual Language Karnataka AP SD, Dual Language Kerala TN HD, Dual Language Kerala TN SD, Dual Language TN AP HD, Dual Language TN AP SD, Hamara Punjabi, Silver Combo and Silver Gujarati Combo. The report says that D2h has labelled all of these packs with ‘Dormant_APR20' indicating at their removal. Some of these packs will be removed as better new combos have been introduced to replace them.