D2h Magic Voice Enabled Stick With Amazon Alexa Integration Launched at Rs. 1,199

D2h Magic Voice Enabled comes with monthly service charges of Rs. 49 that is waived off for the first three months.

By | Updated: 5 December 2019 18:25 IST
D2h Magic Voice Enabled supports voice commands through Amazon Alexa

Highlights
  • D2h Magic Voice Enabled is compatible with D2h V-7000-HD RF set-top box
  • D2h is offering a list of Alexa skills through the new stick
  • D2h Magic Voice Enabled is available for booking through D2h site

Dish TV-owned D2h has launched the D2h Magic Voice Enabled media streaming stick that comes with Amazon Alexa voice assistant integration. The new product is aimed to counter the likes of Tata Sky Special Edition Amazon Fire TV Stick and Airtel Xstream Stick. The D2h Magic Voice Enabled comes bundled with a voice-enabled Bluetooth remote that provides access to Alexa. There is support for over-the-top (OTT) apps such as Alt Balaji, Hungama Play, SonyLiv, and Zee5 as well. Notably, customers need to separately subscribe to OTT apps. The new D2h Magic Voice Enabled is only meant for customers who have a D2h connection.

As an upgrade to the D2h Magic that was launched back in August, the D2h Magic Voice Enabled has Amazon Alexa integration. The new media streaming stick works with various Alexa skills to let users control their set top box using voice commands. Further, the company highlights on its website that voice recognition support brings the ability to play music, book movie tickets, or arrange a cab. You can also leverage the Alexa integration to set a timer or alarm or control your smart home devices.

The D2h Magic Voice Enabled stick also packs Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. Moreover, the device is compatible with the D2h V-7000-HD RF set-top box.

D2h is offering the new media stick with a price tag of Rs. 1,199. There are monthly service charges at Rs. 49. However, as an introductory offer, the DTH operator is offering the service for free for the first three months.

Customers who want to upgrade their experience can book the D2h Magic Voice Enabled through the D2h website. The media stick is currently available in select cities.

Further reading: D2h Magic Voice Enabled, D2h Magic, Dish TV, D2h, Amazon Alexa, Alexa
Honor Smartphones
