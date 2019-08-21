Technology News
loading

D2h Magic Stick Launched, Offers Online Entertainment Alongside Live TV

D2h Magic media streaming stick is available with an introductory price of Rs. 399.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 13:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
D2h Magic Stick Launched, Offers Online Entertainment Alongside Live TV

D2h Magic stick is designed for D2h subscribers to offer them with digital content

Highlights
  • D2h Magic comes with a free preview subscription for first three months
  • It will provide access to services such as ALTBalaji and Hungama Play
  • D2h subscribers can order the device from its website or helpline

Dish TV has announced the launch of its 'D2h Magic' media streaming stick for D2h subscribers. The new device is designed to provide access to streaming services, TV shows, and original Web series using a Wi-Fi network or mobile data. It works with the existing D2h set-top boxes and is touted to offer a unified interface to the users for watching digital content as well as live TV. Companies such as ACT Fibernet and Hathway have already brought streaming devices to provide online video streaming to their customers. Dish TV users also have the DishSMRT Stick to deliver a similar experience that D2h subscribers would get through the D2h Magic.

The D2h Magic is available to D2h subscribers in all major cities with an introductory price of Rs. 399. Its subscription is free for the first three months, and post the free preview period, the DTH operator will charge a nominal subscription price of Rs. 25 plus taxes per month.

With the D3h Magic stick, Dish TV will provide access to popular digital platforms and OTT apps such as Zee5, Watcho, ALTBalaji, and Hungama Play. Further, D2h Magic users will be able to watch TV shows and digital videos from various online artists and creators. There will also be a dedicated selection of rhymes, learning and educational videos, and arts and craft videos specifically for kids.

The D2h Magic can be ordered through the D2h website or by dialling its helpline 1800-1370-111. Once purchased, the subscribers will be required to plug the D2h Magic stick into the USB port available on their D2h set-top box and then configure their Wi-Fi network or a mobile hotspot to get the new experience on their TVs.

d2h magic stick set top box connectivity D2h Magic Stick

D2h Magic works with the existing D2h set-top box

 

Notably, the device is compatible with the HDRF (v7000 series) set-top box. It comes bundled with a universal RF remote controller.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: D2h Magic Stick, D2h Magic, D2h, Dish TV
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
D2h Magic Stick Launched, Offers Online Entertainment Alongside Live TV
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  3. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  5. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 5 Review
  8. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  9. 1More Stylish Dual Dynamic Driver Bluetooth Earphones Review
  10. Sony Responds to Spider-Man Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man Could Be Leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony Pictures Responds
  2. Gamescom 2019: Western Digital WD Black Portable Hard Drives, SSD for Gaming Announced
  3. Walmart Sues Tesla Over String of Solar Panel Fires at Its Stores
  4. Gamescom 2019: HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Laptop, Pavilion Desktop, Omen X 27 Display, and More Launched
  5. D2h Magic Stick Launched, Offers Online Entertainment Alongside Live TV
  6. Gamescom 2019: Need for Speed Heat Gameplay Trailer Released
  7. Mi A3 Price in India Starts at Rs. 12,999, First Sale on August 23: Event Highlights
  8. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras, In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Go, a Lightweight Search App, Expands Worldwide for Android Users
  10. OnePlus TV to Launch in September, to Debut in India First: CEO Pete Lau
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.