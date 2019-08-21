Dish TV has announced the launch of its 'D2h Magic' media streaming stick for D2h subscribers. The new device is designed to provide access to streaming services, TV shows, and original Web series using a Wi-Fi network or mobile data. It works with the existing D2h set-top boxes and is touted to offer a unified interface to the users for watching digital content as well as live TV. Companies such as ACT Fibernet and Hathway have already brought streaming devices to provide online video streaming to their customers. Dish TV users also have the DishSMRT Stick to deliver a similar experience that D2h subscribers would get through the D2h Magic.

The D2h Magic is available to D2h subscribers in all major cities with an introductory price of Rs. 399. Its subscription is free for the first three months, and post the free preview period, the DTH operator will charge a nominal subscription price of Rs. 25 plus taxes per month.

With the D3h Magic stick, Dish TV will provide access to popular digital platforms and OTT apps such as Zee5, Watcho, ALTBalaji, and Hungama Play. Further, D2h Magic users will be able to watch TV shows and digital videos from various online artists and creators. There will also be a dedicated selection of rhymes, learning and educational videos, and arts and craft videos specifically for kids.

The D2h Magic can be ordered through the D2h website or by dialling its helpline 1800-1370-111. Once purchased, the subscribers will be required to plug the D2h Magic stick into the USB port available on their D2h set-top box and then configure their Wi-Fi network or a mobile hotspot to get the new experience on their TVs.

D2h Magic works with the existing D2h set-top box

Notably, the device is compatible with the HDRF (v7000 series) set-top box. It comes bundled with a universal RF remote controller.