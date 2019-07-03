Technology News
D2h Offers HD Set-Top Box Along With 1-Month Platinum HD Combo Subscription at Rs. 1,799

D2h HD set-top box offers live TV recording functionality.

By | Updated: 3 July 2019 18:44 IST
D2h Offers HD Set-Top Box Along With 1-Month Platinum HD Combo Subscription at Rs. 1,799

D2h HD set-top box with the Platinum HD Combo pack has been listed on the D2h website

Highlights
  • Platinum HD Combo offers 35 HD channels
  • The pack normally retails at Rs. 725 a month
  • D2h is competing against Tata Sky and Dish TV with the new offer

D2h has launched a new offer to attract customers under which it is offering a one-month subscription of Platinum HD Combo pack along with its HD set-top box. The bundled package is available at Rs. 1,799. With the new move, D2h is competing against Tata Sky that has recently revised the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes in the country to offer the digital TV viewing experience at as low as Rs. 1,399. Dish TV is also DishNXT HD along with Super Family HD pack for a month at Rs. 1,590.

According to the listing on the D2h website, customers purchasing an HD set-top box get one-month of Platinum HD Combo subscription at Rs. 1,799. The Platinum HD Combo pack normally comes at Rs. 725 for a month. It brings 35 HD channels alongside various SD channels.

D2h is offering a bundled RF remote controller and the ability to record live TV via USB with its HD set-top box. Also, there is a Mosaic feature to display 12 channels on the screen at once.

As we mentioned, D2h has brought the new offer just days after Tata Sky dropped the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes. The operator is offering its SD set-top box at Rs. 1,399, while its HD set-top box can be availed at Rs. 1,499.

Similarly, Dish TV has listed on its website that it is providing DishNXT HD set-top box along with a Super Family HD pack that includes 17 HD channels and 210 SD channels at Rs. 1,590.

Telecom Talk first reported the D2h HD set-box offer. However, Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the bundling through the D2h website.

