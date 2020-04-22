Technology News
loading

D2h Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Price in India, Now Cheaper by Rs. 100

D2h bundles one-month subscription of Gold HD combo pack or Gold combo pack with every set-top box purchase.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 22 April 2020 12:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
D2h Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Price in India, Now Cheaper by Rs. 100

D2h is offering its set-top boxes along with a one-month subscription to its Gold pack

Highlights
  • D2h is now selling its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,599
  • The SD connection can be availed for Rs. 1,499
  • The company has brought down the prices by Rs.100

D2h has slashed the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes to entice more subscribers to its service. The Dish TV-owned satellite TV service provider has made the set-top boxes cheaper by Rs. 100. The HD set-top box from the company has now been priced at Rs. 1,599 and the SD set-top box is being sold at Rs. 1,499. The new prices are quite similar to the prices at which Dish TV is offering its set-top boxes. Dish TV is selling its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,590 and the SD set-top box at Rs. 1,490.

Prior to the reduction of prices, the HD and SD set-top boxes by D2h were being sold at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 1,599, respectively, according to DreamDTH. Apart from D2h and Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, and Sun Direct are also among the big players in the DTH market. Airtel's set-top boxes are the cheapest at Rs. 1,300 for HD and Rs. 1,100 for the SD connection. Tata Sky sells its HD and SD boxes at equal prices for Rs. 1,499. For buying a Sun Direct connection you will have to shell out Rs. 1,999 for their HD connection and Rs. 1,799 if you want the SD service.

D2h is providing one-month free subscription of its Gold HD combo pack, comprising of 248 HD channels for those getting a new HD connection at Rs. 1,599. For the SD connections, the company is offering a one-month subscription of its Gold combo pack with 229 channels at Rs. 1,499.

Separately, D2h revised its network capacity fee structure last month in accordance with the revised guidelines by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). D2h has got three distinct slabs where the DTH operator is offering a maximum of 200 SD channels for a monthly charge of up to Rs. 130 (Rs. 153.40 including taxes). For 201 to 220 SD channels users have to pay Rs. 150 (Rs. 177 including taxes) every month. For those who select more than 220 channels, will have to pay an NCF of Rs. 160 (Rs. 180.80 including taxes).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: D2h, D2h HD Set Top Box, D2h SD Set Top Box
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

D2h Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Price in India, Now Cheaper by Rs. 100
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance’s JioMart to Be Backed By WhatsApp
  2. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  3. India Offers Developers Rs. 1 Crore to Build Zoom Alternative
  4. Oppo A52 Comes With Quad Rear Cameras and 6.5-Inch Display
  5. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  6. Amazon Prime Video Sets Release Dates for Bhoot, Little Women
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Canon EOS R5 Is Set to Be a Beast of a Video Camera, Launching Soon
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 47,999
  10. 5 Alternative Apps to Zoom App
#Latest Stories
  1. D2h Revises SD and HD Set-Top Box Price in India, Now Cheaper by Rs. 100
  2. Oppo Reno 3A With Snapdragon 665 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Tipped
  3. Fortnite Finally Available via Google Play Store for Android Users
  4. Google Drops Charges on Shopping Service to Counter Amazon's Surging Ad Sales
  5. Nubia Play Gaming Phone With 144Hz Display, 5,100mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. The Mandalorian Season 3 Already in Development for Disney+ Hotstar: Report
  7. AMD Ryzen 3 3300X, Ryzen 3 3100 Entry-Level CPUs Launched; B550 Value Chipset With PCIe 4.0 Coming Soon
  8. Jio-Facebook Deal: WhatsApp Set to Power JioMart E-Commerce Platform
  9. Oppo A72 Reportedly Launching Soon, Design and Specifications Tipped
  10. Netflix Sees Record Sign-Ups During Coronavirus Lockdown, Warns Boost May Fade
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com