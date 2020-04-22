D2h has slashed the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes to entice more subscribers to its service. The Dish TV-owned satellite TV service provider has made the set-top boxes cheaper by Rs. 100. The HD set-top box from the company has now been priced at Rs. 1,599 and the SD set-top box is being sold at Rs. 1,499. The new prices are quite similar to the prices at which Dish TV is offering its set-top boxes. Dish TV is selling its HD set-top box at Rs. 1,590 and the SD set-top box at Rs. 1,490.

Prior to the reduction of prices, the HD and SD set-top boxes by D2h were being sold at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 1,599, respectively, according to DreamDTH. Apart from D2h and Dish TV, Airtel Digital TV, Tata Sky, and Sun Direct are also among the big players in the DTH market. Airtel's set-top boxes are the cheapest at Rs. 1,300 for HD and Rs. 1,100 for the SD connection. Tata Sky sells its HD and SD boxes at equal prices for Rs. 1,499. For buying a Sun Direct connection you will have to shell out Rs. 1,999 for their HD connection and Rs. 1,799 if you want the SD service.

D2h is providing one-month free subscription of its Gold HD combo pack, comprising of 248 HD channels for those getting a new HD connection at Rs. 1,599. For the SD connections, the company is offering a one-month subscription of its Gold combo pack with 229 channels at Rs. 1,499.

Separately, D2h revised its network capacity fee structure last month in accordance with the revised guidelines by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). D2h has got three distinct slabs where the DTH operator is offering a maximum of 200 SD channels for a monthly charge of up to Rs. 130 (Rs. 153.40 including taxes). For 201 to 220 SD channels users have to pay Rs. 150 (Rs. 177 including taxes) every month. For those who select more than 220 channels, will have to pay an NCF of Rs. 160 (Rs. 180.80 including taxes).