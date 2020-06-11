Technology News
loading
D2h Appears Set to Launch Combo Offer Providing HD RF Set-Top Box With Magic Stick at Rs. 2,198

The combo seems to include a one-month of D2h Platinum HD channel pack subscription.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 June 2020 14:47 IST
D2h has listed the updated HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer on its official website

Highlights
  • D2h was earlier spotted listing the combo offer at Rs. 1,599
  • The offer seems to bring D2h HD RF Set-Top Box along with Magic stick
  • D2h has also listed two HD RF Set-Top Box bundling options

D2h has updated the listing showing HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo with a revised price of Rs. 2,198 – however, the combo offer is not yet available for booking by customers. The new change comes months after the combo offer was spotted on the D2h website with a price tag of Rs. 1,599 that was even cheaper than the regular price of the lone D2h HD Set-Top Box, which retails at Rs. 1,799. This could be a hint by D2h to suggest the launch of the combo for its customers. The direct-to-home (DTH) service provider has separately listed two different bundling options with the D2h RF Set-Top Box.

As per the listing on the D2h website, the HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick will now be available at Rs. 2,198. Customers getting the new option will be provided with a one-month of D2h Platinum HD Combo subscription. However, this is unlike the earlier listing that appeared in April and showed the D2h HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo at Rs. 1,599 along with a one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack.

The fresh change suggests that D2h would be closer to the official launch of its HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer and may bring it with two different one-month channel pack options. The company is yet to comment on the launch, though, and as we mentioned, at the time of writing, the offer wasn't available for purchase.

In addition to the combo listing, the D2h site has listed two bundling options with the D2h RF Set-Top Box. The first option brings one-month Gold HD Combo subscription along with the set-top box at Rs. 1,599. In contrast, there is another option that brings a one-month subscription to the Platinum HD Combo channel pack at Rs. 1,799. Both options are currently available for booking on the D2h site.

A DTH service-focussed blog DreamDTH first reported the new developments by D2h. However, Gadgets 360 was also able to independently verify them from the company's website.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

