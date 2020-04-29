Technology News
D2h to Launch a Combo Offer to Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick

Ahead of the official launch, the D2h HD Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer is listed at Rs. 1,599.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 29 April 2020 13:17 IST
D2h to Launch a Combo Offer to Bundle HD RF Set-Top Box, Magic Stick

D2h HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer has been listed online

Highlights
  • D2h site has officially listed the combo offer at Rs. 1,599
  • D2h HD RF Set-Top Box is separately available at Rs. 1,799
  • Customers can get D2h Magic Stick at an introductory price of Rs. 399

D2h is apparently launching an HD RF Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer. While the direct-to-home (DTH) provider is yet to make an official announcement, the new combo offer has been revealed through a listing on the D2h site. It seems to come along with a one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack. The new development emerged just days after D2h reduced the prices of its HD and SD set-top boxes by Rs. 100. The company also just last month launched the D2h Magic stick alongside its Android-based set-top box D2h Stream.

D2h HD Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo offer price

The D2h HD Set-Top Box with Magic stick combo is listed at Rs. 1,599. The online listing also shows that the set-top box offer is bundled along with a one-month subscription of the Gold HD Combo channel pack. Although the D2h site includes a Book Now button, the combo offer isn't yet available for booking, as reported by DTH-focussed blog DreamDTH.

The combo offer is notably cheaper than the regular price of the D2h HD Set-Top Box that is available at Rs. 1,799. The D2h Magic stick, on the other hand, is currently listed at an introductory price of Rs. 399.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to D2h to get clarity on the new combo offer and will update this space when the company responds.

D2h Magic stick features

The D2h Magic stick provides a smart experience on an existing D2h set-top box (HDRF v7000 series). It offers Internet-based services and allows viewers to watch online videos from their television. Further, the media stick also provides games and has access to over-the-top (OTT) apps such as AltBalaji, Hungama Play, SonyLIV, and Zee5. It comes with a USB 2.0 connector and has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n support.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

