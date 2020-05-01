D2h users have got a ‘Friends and Family Recharge' service to let them recharge D2h connections of their contacts directly through the D2h website or the D2h Infinity app. The direct-to-home (DTH) TV brand owned by Dish TV has also updated its ‘You Promise We Resume' plan with a five-day extended recharge credit window that can be availed at Rs. 10 per month. Additionally, D2h has launched a free ‘Ramzaan Mubarak' show and a ‘Special Ramzaan Combo' channel pack to celebrate Ramzaan with its users.

With the arrival of the Friends and Family Recharge service, D2h users can easily recharge D2h connections of their friends and family members by using their RTNs or customer IDs on the D2h website or the D2h Infinity app. To make it enticing for the D2h users to recharge others' account, the service will offer Rs. 10 as cashback to person recharging. The cashback will be credited within 24 hours. The service works similar to how telcos such as Airtel, BSNL, and Jio have offered benefits to their users for recharging other people's prepaid accounts.

D2h has also improved the You Promise We Resume plan to let users add five days extended recharge credit at a cost of Rs. 10 per month. The operator has also provided service channels such as the Fitness Active, Dance Active, Thriller Active, Evergreen Classic Active, Comedy Active, and the Kids Active at Re. 1 for the first month for its customers staying at home during the national lockdown.

Ramzaan initiatives

In addition to the new experiences focussing on the coronavirus outbreak, D2h has brought new initiatives for the Ramzaan month. There is the Ramzaan Mubarak show for free on channel number 785 that runs content related to the pious month. The operator has also introduced the Special Ramzaan Combo pack that provides spiritual Islamic channels along with regional news channels at Rs. 78.60 per month. Customers can also activate Islamic spiritual service ‘Ibadat Active' at Re. 1 for the first month. The service is accessible on channel number 786 and hosts special shows such as Quran Allah Ka Kalaam, Ramzaan Ke Masail, and Coronavirus Se Hifazat.

