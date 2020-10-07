Direct to Home (DTH) operator D2H has introduced a new set-top box service plan for its subscribers. This plan will allow users to extend their set-top box warranty or get a new annual one. D2H is offering service for the set-top box for merely Rs. 99 excluding GST. With GST, the amount comes to Rs. 117 that the user can pay online and avail a year of extended warranty for the D2H box. Dish TV introduced a similar service plan for its subscribers earlier this year.

The new D2H Box Service Plan has been listed on the website, and users have to enter their customer ID, VC number, or registered telephone number to avail the service. Once you enter any of the details, users can access the page. The Box Service Plan offers ‘free service of your set-top box', and this service is priced at Rs. 117 (including GST). This extends your existing box warranty or offers you a fresh warranty for one year. If extending the warranty, the new one year service will begin a day after the expiration of the current warranty plan.

Once you enter your details, the page will notify you whether the D2H set-top-box is out of warranty or not. You may have to pay more for multiple set-top-boxes in your house. The operator mentions that this service is only for the set-top box, and any other adjacent repairs will be chargeable. Defective STBs will need to be repaired initially by paying a fee, and after they are repaired, will the STB be eligible to avail the Box Service Plan.

Under this service plan, D2H says that it won't be responsible for improper use of the box, or if any unauthorised modifications are done without consent of the operator. Also, any damage caused due to ‘water, abnormal voltage fluctuation, rat bite, nuisance caused by any animal including monkeys, pets etc., neglect, Acts of God like flood, lightening, earthquake etc. or causes other than ordinary use' are not covered in this service plan.

