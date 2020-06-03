Vodafone Idea has detailed all the measures it has undertaken to prepare for Cyclone Nisarga. The cyclone has already made landfall, and the heavy wind gusts that come with it could destroy network connectivity in the impacted areas. The cyclone is expected to impact Mumbai, north Maharashtra, and Gujarat coasts. Vodafone Idea has readied network War Rooms for the disaster, and claims that it is prepared to manage any emergency during the cyclone. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a host of Do's and Don't's to get ready for the cyclone, and it includes charging phones, laptops, and power banks.

The telecom operator says that it has taken all necessary precautions to keep the networks safe during the cyclone. Vodafone Idea has arranged for mobile DGs (diesel generators), vehicles are kept ready at key locations, and War Rooms have been created to monitor the network 24x7. The company told Gadgets 360 in a statement, “Despite the current lockdown situation, we are working on ensuring sufficient fuel supply to our sites, and stocking at strategic locations for use in times of emergency. We have also arranged mobile DGs, critical equipment spares and vehicles and kept them ready at key locations. Vodafone Idea network War Rooms have been readied to monitor the network 24x7 and our teams have been prepared to manage any emergency situation.”

“If required, we will work with other operators to open ICR (intra-circle roaming), and will working closely with partners and Government agencies to ensure stable telecom connectivity during the cyclone to let people stay connected with their loved ones,” Vodafone Idea adds.

According to Windy.com's latest update, Cyclone Nisarga has been moving at 13 km/hour (7 KT) in the past 6 hours and its position is 17.2N 72.1E, 130km south-southwest of Alibagh. The storm has intensified to maximum sustainable winds 110 km/hour and gusts of 120 km/hour (64 KT). Predicted landfall is today between 12pm (noon) and 3pm IST just the south of Alibagh. Heavy rainfall is expected with a storm surge of about 1-2 metres height. Windy.com notes that this will affect low laying areas of Ratnagiri district mainly and Mumbai, which is on the path of the cyclone.

BMC advises Mumbai residents to move indoors all loose objects that are outside, keep an emergency kit ready, stay away from windows, and disconnect power supply of all non-emergency equipment and tools. The BMC notes that users must not attempt to drive or ride vehicles during the cyclone, and curb misinformation spread.

