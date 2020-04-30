Technology News
loading

Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Nokia eked out a small profit backed by good demand for its new 5G telecoms equipment.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 April 2020 18:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Nokia has been gaining grounds in North America, its largest market, to offset losses in Asia Pacific

Highlights
  • Nokia generated first quarter underlying profit of 1 cent per share
  • Competitors Ericsson and Huawei, have posted growth in revenue in Q1 2020
  • Nokia said most of the coronavirus impact will be in the current quarter

Nokia on Thursday reported a 2 percent fall in first-quarter revenue as it took a hit of about EUR 200 million (roughly Rs. 1,690 crores) to its topline largely because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply from operations in China.

It, however, eked out a small profit backed by good demand for its new 5G telecoms equipment.

The Finnish company, battling with China's Huawei and Sweden's Ericsson, is trying to strengthen its 5G slate and looking especially to deployment by US telecom companies for growth.

Nokia reported January-March revenues falling to EUR 4.9 billion (roughly Rs. 39,900 crores), missing the EUR 5.1 billion (roughly Rs. 41,500 crores) consensus figure, according to Refinitiv data.

Its rivals, Ericsson and Huawei, have posted growth in revenue in the first quarter of the year, helped by strong demand as telecom services help to keep businesses working remotely during the pandemic.

Nokia said majority of the coronavirus impact will be in the current quarter and expects a seasonally strong second half of the year. It has so far signed 70 commercial 5G deals, with 21 networks going live.

"We did not see a decline in demand in the first quarter. As the COVID-19 situation develops, however, an increase in supply and delivery challenges in a number of countries is possible and some customers may re-assess their spending plans," Chief Executive Officer Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia generated first quarter underlying profit of 1 cent per share, beating analysts forecast for breakeven, and a loss of 2 cents per share in the same period last year.

The company also lowered its full-year earnings forecast to 23 euro cents from 25 euro cents. Analysts had expected 24 euro cents.

Tackling costs
Nokia, which axed its dividend after a profit warning last October, is awaiting the arrival of former executive Pekka Lundmark from energy group Fortum in September who will replace Suri.

The company, which has been trying to tackle costs and delays in shipment, said efforts to lower costs were proceeding well and there was an increase in shipment of its new 5G ReefShark equipment.

"As was expected, new uncertainties have been added to the outlook due to the pandemic but solving the company's internal problems seems to progress on schedule," Inderes analyst Mikael Rautanen wrote in a note.

Nokia expects its Reefshark-based 5G system-on-chip (SoC) development, which allows a single chip to carry an entire computer system, to have a significant impact on reducing its product costs.

Reefshark chipsets increases data-handling capacity for mobile towers and accounted for 17 percent of Nokia's 5G shipment in the quarter and the company expects it to reach 100 percent by 2022.

Nokia has been gaining grounds in North America, its largest market, to offset losses in Asia Pacific.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, 5G, Earnings
LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted
Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Realme UI Update With Android 10 in India: All Details
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Redmi Note 9 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Today’s Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  4. Mi Note 10 Lite Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Today’s Launch
  5. Xiaomi May Soon Launch a 65-Inch OLED TV With Dolby Vision HDR
  6. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  7. Realme 3, Realme 3i Getting Realme UI Update with Android 10 in India
  8. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  9. Here's the List of Devices Getting MIUI 12 Update by Xiaomi
  10. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Be Closer to Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 10th Gen Desktop CPUs Launched Including 10 Core, 5.3GHz Core i9-10900K
  2. Vivo G1 Leaks Before Official Launch, Based on the Vivo S6 5G: Reports
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Chip Technology Firm ARM to Ease Fees for Startups, Join Incubator
  5. Facebook Could Address Some US Antitrust Concerns With New Photo Transfer Tool
  6. Facebook's Photo Transfer Tool Now Available in US and Canada
  7. Nokia Makes Small Profit Despite Supply Disruption Due to COVID-19 Pandemic
  8. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme 3, Realme 3i Start Receiving Realme UI Update With Android 10 in India: All Details
  10. LG Velvet Live Images Leaked Ahead of Launch, Wireless Charging Coil Spotted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com