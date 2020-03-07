With a view to support the work from home culture to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, ACT Fibernet has started upgrading speeds of its broadband subscribers to as high as 300Mbps and providing them with an unlimited fair usage policy (FUP) until March 31. The benefits offered by the Bengaluru-based Internet service provider (ISP) can be opted directly through the ACT Fibernet app. The operator is notifying its consumers about the new offer through an email newsletter and its social media channels.

ACT Fibernet users need to log on to its app on their phones to upgrade their speeds to up to 300Mbps and avail unlimited FUP, the ISP announced through a tweet posted on Friday. The benefits are provided on a pan-India basis -- in all markets where the operator currently provides its Internet connectivity. Furthermore, customers who're on entry-level plans will get a speed boost of 100Mbps in place of 300Mbps.

The new move is aimed to help users who are working from home due to the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

Globally, companies such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are encouraging their employees to work from home. Collaboration including Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex have also been made free for some time to support remote working of people and avoid physical meetings worldwide.

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has caused a COVID-19 outbreak that is thought to have originated in China's Wuhan city, recently entered India -- with at 33 cases detected so far. The health ministry is spreading awareness about the deadly virus through a pre-call message that has replaced the default caller tune on Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Reliance Jio networks. Recently, companies such as Amazon, Realme, Spotify, and Xiaomi also pulled their originally planned physical events in the country to limit the circulation of the epidemic.