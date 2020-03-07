Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • Coronavirus Impact: ACT Fibernet Offers Speed Upgrades, Unlimited FUP to Support Work From Home

Coronavirus Impact: ACT Fibernet Offers Speed Upgrades, Unlimited FUP to Support Work From Home

ACT Fibernet customers who’re on entry-level plans will get a speed boost of 100 Mbps.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 March 2020 16:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus Impact: ACT Fibernet Offers Speed Upgrades, Unlimited FUP to Support Work From Home

ACT Fibernet users need to log on to its app to upgrade their speeds

Highlights
  • ACT Fibernet is offering speed boost and unlimited FUP in all circles
  • The new move is support work from home due to coronavirus
  • ACT Fibernet customers have been informed about the new offer

With a view to support the work from home culture to minimise the risk of spreading coronavirus, ACT Fibernet has started upgrading speeds of its broadband subscribers to as high as 300Mbps and providing them with an unlimited fair usage policy (FUP) until March 31. The benefits offered by the Bengaluru-based Internet service provider (ISP) can be opted directly through the ACT Fibernet app. The operator is notifying its consumers about the new offer through an email newsletter and its social media channels.

ACT Fibernet users need to log on to its app on their phones to upgrade their speeds to up to 300Mbps and avail unlimited FUP, the ISP announced through a tweet posted on Friday. The benefits are provided on a pan-India basis -- in all markets where the operator currently provides its Internet connectivity. Furthermore, customers who're on entry-level plans will get a speed boost of 100Mbps in place of 300Mbps.

The new move is aimed to help users who are working from home due to the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

Globally, companies such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and Microsoft are encouraging their employees to work from home. Collaboration including Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex have also been made free for some time to support remote working of people and avoid physical meetings worldwide.

Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) has caused a COVID-19 outbreak that is thought to have originated in China's Wuhan city, recently entered India -- with at 33 cases detected so far. The health ministry is spreading awareness about the deadly virus through a pre-call message that has replaced the default caller tune on Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Reliance Jio networks. Recently, companies such as Amazon, Realme, Spotify, and Xiaomi also pulled their originally planned physical events in the country to limit the circulation of the epidemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ACT Fibernet, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Guilty Review: Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie Is Let Down by a Terrible End
Samsung Galaxy M21 Said to Launch in India With 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup on March 16

Related Stories

Coronavirus Impact: ACT Fibernet Offers Speed Upgrades, Unlimited FUP to Support Work From Home
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 6: The Redmi Note 8 Pro Killer India Has Been Waiting For?
  2. Infinix S5 Pro With Pop-Up Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Variants and Colour Options Tipped in New Leak
  4. Samsung Galaxy A41 Gets Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Certifications Ahead of Launch
  5. BSNL, Jio Implement Coronavirus Awareness Message as Default Caller Tune
  6. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Review
  8. Realme 6 Pro vs Realme 5 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. iPad Pro, MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch by 2020-End: Report
  10. Jio Seeks Data Price Hiked to Rs. 20 per GB Over 6 Months
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus Impact: ACT Fibernet Offers Speed Upgrades, Unlimited FUP to Support Work From Home
  2. BSNL, Jio Changes Default Caller Tune With a Coughing Sound to Spread Awareness About Coronavirus
  3. Samsung Galaxy A41 Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG, Wi-Fi Alliance Sites, Launch Appears Imminent
  4. Yes Bank Impact: PhonePe, Swiggy, Flipkart Affected By the Moratorium on Private Bank [Update]
  5. Poco F1 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out in India Along With MIUI 11, Users Report
  6. Grindr's Chinese Owner Says to Sell Dating App for $608 Million
  7. Boeing Hit With 61 Safety Fixes for Starliner Astronaut Capsule
  8. SXSW Festival in Texas Cancelled Over Coronavirus Fears
  9. Apple Asks Silicon Valley Employees to Work From Home as Coronavirus Spreads
  10. Facebook Shuts London, Singapore Offices After Coronavirus Case
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.