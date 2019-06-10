Technology News

China Warns Tech Giants After US Huawei Ban: Report

The meeting followed US President Donald Trump's move last month to blacklist Chinese tech giant Huawei over national security concerns.

By | Updated: 10 June 2019 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Warns Tech Giants After US Huawei Ban: Report
Highlights
  • Trump has blacklisted Huawei over national security concerns
  • Executives from Dell, Microsoft, Samsung were earned of the consequences
  • China says that the US ban has 'disrupted the global supply chain'

The Chinese government convened top tech companies this week and warned them of consequences if they cut off technology sales to the country, US media reported on Saturday.

The meeting followed US President Donald Trump's move last month to blacklist Chinese tech giant Huawei over national security concerns, threatening the firm's global ambitions and ramping up the months-long trade battle between the two countries.

Earlier this week, the Chinese government summoned executives from American firms Dell and Microsoft and South Korea's Samsung, among others, to warn them that any moves to ramp down their businesses in China may lead to retaliation, The New York Times reported.

American companies were told "that the Trump administration's move to cut off Chinese companies from American technology had disrupted the global supply chain, adding that companies that followed the policy could face permanent consequences," the newspaper reported.

Companies based outside the United States were told that as long as they maintained business as usual, they wouldn't be punished, the newspaper reported.

Last Friday, Facebook announced it would cut Huwaei off from its popular social networking app to comply with the US sanctions, further isolating the company that has become the world's second-largest smartphone vendor.

Google made a similar announcement in May.

Washington and Beijing resumed their trade battle last month when negotiations in the US ended without a deal and US President Donald Trump raised tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods.

Beijing retaliated with its own tariff hike on billions of dollars worth of US goods.

The US move to cut Huawei off from American hardware came next, but was delayed by 90 days to prevent economic disruptions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, China
Microsoft Xbox at E3 2019: The Biggest Announcements
Infinix Hot 7 Pro With Four Cameras, 6GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
China Warns Tech Giants After US Huawei Ban: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. Amazon's Big Sale on Mobile Phones Kicks Off, Here Are the Best Offers
  2. Nokia 3.1 A, Nokia 3.1 C Budget Smartphones Announced
  3. Trump Gets Trolled After Tweeting That the Moon Is Part of Mars
  4. Sony HT-X8500 Soundbar Review
  5. Loki TV Series First Look Finds Tom Hiddleston in the 1970s
  6. PUBG Lite for Low-End PCs Finally Coming to India
  7. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Debuts in India With Four Cameras, 6GB of RAM
  8. OnePlus 6T, iPhone X Discounts Revealed for Amazon Fab Phone Fest
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Draft Law Proposes 10-Year Jail for Dealing in Bitcoin, Other Cryptos
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.