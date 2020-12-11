Technology News
loading

FCC Begins Process of Halting China Telecom US Operations Over National Security Concerns

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai noted several US government agencies had recommended the revocation citing national security concerns.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 December 2020 11:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
FCC Begins Process of Halting China Telecom US Operations Over National Security Concerns

The FCC rejected a petition from Huawei asking the agency to reconsider its decision

Highlights
  • The FCC said in June it designated Huawei and ZTE as threats
  • Huawei said in a statement it is disappointed with the FCC’s decision
  • This overreach puts US citizens at risk in largely underserved rural area

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Thursday it begun the process of revoking China Telecom's authorisation to operate in the United States as it took further steps to crack down on China's role in US telecommunications.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai noted several US government agencies had recommended the revocation citing national security concerns.

Pai said there are "significant concerns" that China Telecom will be forced to comply with Chinese government's requests for information, including communications intercepts. China Telecom, the largest Chinese telecommunications company, has had authorisation to provide telecommunications services for nearly 20 years.

China Telecom Americas did not have an immediate comment.

The FCC in April had warned it might shut down the US operations of three state-controlled Chinese telecommunications companies, citing national security risks, including China Telecom Americas as well as China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks Corp and its wholly owned subsidiary ComNet (USA) LLC.

The US Justice Department and other federal agencies in April called on the FCC to revoke China Telecom's ability to operate in the United States.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile, the right to provide services in the United States, citing risks that the Chinese government could use the approval to conduct espionage against the US government.

The FCC also on Thursday rejected a petition from Huawei asking the agency to reconsider its decision designating the Chinese company as a US national security threat to communications networks.

The FCC said in June it had formally designated China's Huawei and ZTE as threats, a declaration that bars US firms from tapping an $8.3 billion (roughly Rs. 61,100 crores) government fund to purchase equipment from the companies. The FCC affirmed its ZTE designation last month.

The FCC on Thursday also finalised rules that require carriers with ZTE or Huawei equipment to "rip and replace" that equipment and created a reimbursement programme to subsidise smaller carriers to remove and replace those services and equipment.

Pai noted the commission "can't actually implement the reimbursement programme unless and until Congress appropriates the necessary funding."

Huawei said in a statement it "is disappointed with the FCC's decision to force removal of our products from telecommunications networks. This overreach puts US citizens at risk in the largely underserved rural areas – during a pandemic - when reliable communication is essential."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 good enough to take the brand to the top in India?? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FCC, Ajit Pai, Huawei, ZTE
Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot Marvel Disney+ Series Announced
Redmi 9 Power Render Leaks Online, Suggests Quad Rear Cameras

Related Stories

FCC Begins Process of Halting China Telecom US Operations Over National Security Concerns
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. iFFalcon K61 4K TV With HDR10 Support, Android TV 9 Pie Launched in India
  3. Wifi Dabba Is Taking Notes from Google to Make Your Wi-Fi Faster, Cheaper
  4. MacBook Air (M1, 2020) Review
  5. Apple Starts Work on Its Own Cellular Modem, Chip Chief Johny Srouji Says
  6. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  7. Portronics Harmonics 300 Wireless Neckband Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series India Launch May Happen in Late January
  9. Mi Watch Lite With Built-In GPS, 120+ Watch Faces Launched
  10. PUBG Mobile Coming Back to India, Developers Have Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart, PhonePe Have Room for Other Investors: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
  2. Google Drive App Receives New Features to Improve Search on Android, iOS
  3. Redmi 9 Power Render Leaks Online, Suggests Quad Rear Cameras
  4. FCC Begins Process of Halting China Telecom US Operations Over National Security Concerns
  5. Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot Marvel Disney+ Series Announced
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Says Most Staff Won’t Return to Office Until June 2021
  7. Apple Starts Work on Its Own Cellular Modem, Chip Chief Johny Srouji Says
  8. Black Panther 2 Will Not Recast Late Star Chadwick Boseman’s Character, Disney Says
  9. Google Faces $417 Million-Claim From Czech Search Engine Seznam for Restricting Competition
  10. Facebook Being Investigated Over Linking Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset to Its Platform in Germany
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com