Technology News
loading

China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE

The US FCC said on Monday that the proposed rules were part of an initiative to "safeguard the nation's communications networks".

By | Updated: 29 October 2019 18:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
Highlights
  • China says US is trying to oppress businesses with groundless accusations
  • Spokesman says the move would ultimately hurt US businesses
  • "US' economic bullying goes against the market principles," he said

China on Tuesday blasted as "economic bullying" a US proposal to block telecom carriers buying from Chinese tech companies Huawei and ZTE.

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) said on Monday that the proposed rules -- which also require carriers to remove any existing Huawei and ZTE equipment -- were part of an initiative to "safeguard the nation's communications networks".

The two Chinese firms have been accused of posing a national security threat because of their close ties to the Beijing government, claims both have denied.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang slammed the US proposal as an attempt to "oppress certain Chinese businesses with groundless accusations".

Geng said at a regular news briefing Tuesday that the move would ultimately hurt US businesses.

"The United States' economic bullying goes against the market principles which the US has always trumpeted," he said.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said the new plan would bar communications companies from using any support they receive from the government's Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment or services from companies "posing a national security threat", including Huawei and ZTE.

The proposal -- to be voted on November 19 -- marks the latest effort by Washington to penalise Huawei, a major telecom infrastructure provider and smartphone maker that is already on a blacklist preventing it from access to certain US tech products and services.

"When it comes to 5G and America's security, we can't afford to take a risk and hope for the best," Pai said in a statement.

"We need to make sure our networks won't harm our national security, threaten our economic security, or undermine our values."

Pai said that as the US upgrades to fifth-generation wireless networks, "we cannot ignore the risk that the Chinese government will seek to exploit network vulnerabilities in order to engage in espionage, insert malware and viruses, and otherwise compromise our critical communications networks".

Huawei says Washington has provided no proof of any security risks posed by the company.

The rules would do little to improve information security and blocking access to Huawei gear would only harm US telecom networks, the company said in a statement.

"In 30 years of business, Huawei has never had a major security-related incident in the 170 countries where we operate," the statement said.

"Banning specific vendors based on country origin will do nothing to protect America's telecommunications networks."

In May, Washington said it would blacklist Huawei from the US market and from buying crucial US components, though it has twice extended the company 90-day reprieves, the latest coming in August.

The United States has expressed concern that Huawei equipment could contain security loopholes that allow China to spy on global communications traffic, and has pressured US allies to block the use of Huawei equipment.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, ZTE
Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged to Do More to Combat Fake News in EU
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
Honor Smartphones
China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Newest Phone Is Literally Just a Piece of Paper
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Realme XT: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  4. This Is Your First Look at the Xiaomi Watch
  5. WhatsApp for iPhone Update Brings New Features: All You Need to Know
  6. See Review: Is Apple TV+’s Game of Thrones Wannabe Worth Watching?
  7. MTNL 1Gbps Broadband Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 2,990
  8. AirPods Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, Water Resistance Launched
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Update in India: Reports
  10. Poco F1 Starts Receiving MIUI 11, Currently Only for Select Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super Launched in India Starting at Rs. 20,500; GeForce GTX 1650 Super Coming November 22
  2. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Defends Products as Regulators Kick In
  3. China Slams US for 'Economic Bullying' of Huawei, ZTE
  4. Facebook, Google, Twitter Urged to Do More to Combat Fake News in EU
  5. YouTube Music for Android Gets Dedicated Widget, iOS Update Brings Siri Support, PWA for Desktops Debuts Too
  6. Google Messages Expands RCS-Based Chat Experience: Here's How to Get It on Your Android Device
  7. Google Search to Stop Supporting Flash Content Soon
  8. Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 With Voice Control Put Up for Crowdfunding by Xiaomi India
  9. Adani Group Partners Digital Realty to Build Data Centres in India
  10. US Kids' Appetite for Online Video Doubled in 4 Years: Survey
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.