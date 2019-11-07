Technology News
loading

China Kicks Off Work on 6G Research: State Media

Beijing's move to kickstart research into 6G comes days after the country's top three telcos rolled out 5G mobile phone services nationwide.

By | Updated: 7 November 2019 13:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
China Kicks Off Work on 6G Research: State Media

China has officially started researching sixth-generation telecoms technology, state media reported on Thursday, a move it described as aiming to promote the latest wireless innovation. Chinese government ministries and research institutes met this week in a "kick-off" meeting to establish a national 6G technology research and development group, according to a report by the Science and Technology Daily, which is published by China's Ministry of Science and Technology.

Technologies related to ultra-fast mobile services have become a key conflict point between the United States and China in recent months.

Countries around the world have been racing to roll out 5G next generation wireless networks, which can provide data speeds at least 20 times faster than 4G and promises to support new technologies such as self-driving cars and augmented reality.

In April, Reuters published a story quoting South Korean officials declaring victory over the United States and China as the site of the world's first commercial launch of a 5G telecoms network.

They made their assertion on the basis that the new network connected to an actual 5G phone. US carriers disputed South Korea's claims to be first.

The race has also embroiled China's Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecoms equipment vendor, which is heavily involved in building many of these networks.

The US government, fearing that Huawei's equipment could be used by China for spying, has placed Huawei on a blacklist in May that banned the company from buying American-made parts. The US government led a campaign to convince its allies to bar it from their 5G networks. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump in February tweeted that he wanted 6G technology in the United States as soon as possible, urging US firms to step up their efforts or get left behind.

Beijing's move to kickstart research into 6G comes days after the country's top three telecos rolled out 5G mobile phone services nationwide.

China had originally said it would launch the ultra-fast mobile internet service early next year but accelerated its plans as tensions with the United States heated up.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: 6G, China
Valve May Be Working on Steam Cloud Game Streaming Service to Rival Google Stadia, Microsoft Project xCloud
One Mic Stand Trailer: Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu Try Their Hand at Stand-Up Comedy in New Amazon Series
Honor Smartphones
China Kicks Off Work on 6G Research: State Media
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Updated Group Privacy Settings Globally
  2. Redmi Note 8T Arrives With NFC Support, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera Setup Launched
  4. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  5. MIUI 11 to Receive Customisable Lock Screen, Curriculum Mode
  6. Realme X2 Pro Teased on Flipkart Two Weeks Ahead of India Launch
  7. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  8. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price and Specifications Leaked
  9. PUBG Mobile to Soon Get a New Map Called 'The Ruins'
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla to Unveil Electric Pickup 'Cybertruck' on November 21: Musk
  2. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.5 Update With Bug Fixes, October Patch; OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Open Beta 5 Update
  3. Huawei Nova 6 Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Online; Nova 5i 4GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA
  4. Twitter Rolling Out ‘Topics’, a Feature That Lets You Follow Your Interests
  5. Uber to Allow Passengers Record Rides in Effort to Curb Crime in Brazil, Mexico
  6. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro Price, Specifications Leaked; Five 5G Vivo Phones Expected in 2020
  7. One Mic Stand Trailer: Shashi Tharoor, Taapsee Pannu Try Their Hand at Stand-Up Comedy in New Amazon Series
  8. Huawei Y9s Said to Be Global Variant of Honor 9X, Launch Soon With Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  9. China Kicks Off Work on 6G Research: State Media
  10. Valve May Be Working on Steam Cloud Game Streaming Service to Rival Google Stadia, Microsoft Project xCloud
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.