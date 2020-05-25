Technology News
loading

China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers

China alleged that the US is interfering in its internal matters.

By Associated Press | Updated: 25 May 2020 19:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Highlights
  • China demanded that Washington withdraw export sanctions
  • It accused the US of interfering in its internal affairs
  • We urge US to correct its mistakes: foreign ministry

China demanded Monday that Washington withdraw export sanctions imposed on Chinese companies in the latest round of a worsening conflict over technology, security and human rights.

The foreign ministry accused the Trump administration of interfering in China's affairs by adding eight companies accused of playing roles in a crackdown in its Muslim northwestern region of Xinjiang to an export blacklist.

Washington also imposed controls on access to American technology for 24 companies and government-linked entities it said might be involved in obtaining goods with potential military uses.

The US decision “violated basic norms of international relations" and "harmed China 's interests,” said a ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian.

“We urge the United States to correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant decision and stop interfering in China's internal affairs," Zhao said.

The measures announced Friday expand a US campaign against Chinese companies including tech giant Huawei that Washington says might be security threats.

Beijing criticised curbs imposed earlier on Huawei Technologies and other companies including Hikvision Digital Technology, a supplier of video security products. It has yet to say whether it will retaliate.

One company cited Friday in connection with Xinjiang is accused of “engaging in human rights violations," the Commerce Department said. The rest are accused of “enabling China's high-technology surveillance” in the region.

One of the technology suppliers, CloudWalk Technology, which makes facial recognition systems, said in a statement such “unfair treatment” will hurt American companies and global development.

China's fledgeling tech industries are developing their own processor chips, software and other products. But they need US, European and Japanese components and technology for smartphones and other devices, as well as for manufacturing processes.

The company accused of human rights violations, Aksu Huafu Textiles, said in a statement the US decision “recklessly disregards facts." The company said it won't be affected because any American materials can be replaced by Chinese sources.

Other companies didn't respond Monday to questions about how they might be affected.

The decision to add the companies to the Commerce Department's Entity List limits their access to US components and technology by requiring government permission for exports.

American officials complain Beijing's technology development is based at least in part on stolen foreign know-how and might erode US industrial leadership or threaten the security of its neighbours.

Complaints about Beijing's technology ambitions prompted President Donald Trump to raise duties on Chinese imports in 2018, triggering a tariff war that weighs on global trade. The two governments signed a truce in January but Trump has threatened to back out if China fails to buy more American exports.

Other companies cited Friday “represent a significant risk of supporting procurement of items for military end-use in China,” the Commerce Department said.

The most prominent name on that list is Qihoo 360, a major supplier of anti-virus software and a web browser.

On its social media account, Qihoo 360 accused the Commerce Department of “politicising business” and commercial research and development.

Companies including Huawei that were targeted by earlier US sanctions deny they are a threat. Chinese officials accuse Washington of using phony security warnings to block rising competitors of US tech industries.

Another blacklisted company, CloudMinds Technology, a maker of internet-linked robots, said all its products “are designed for civilian use.” It appealed to the US government on its social media account to “stop this unfair treatment.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Qihoo 360
Realme Soundbar Teased, Five Speaker System Could Launch in India Soon
Motorola Edge+ to Go on Sale at Midnight Tonight in India via Flipkart: Price, Offers

Related Stories

China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10
  2. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  4. Realme Watch Debuts With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring, 12 Sports Modes
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  6. Samsung Galaxy A31 Set to Launch in India Next Week, Price Leaked
  7. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
  8. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  9. Realme Launches Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls
  10. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Review
#Latest Stories
  1. China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers
  2. Chinese Tech Giant Qihoo 360 Criticises US for 'Politicising Business'
  3. Redmi K30i 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Edge+ to Go on Sale at Midnight Tonight in India via Flipkart: Price, Offers
  5. Realme Soundbar Teased, Five Speaker System Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  7. Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Leak, 4,370mAh Battery Tipped
  9. BSNL Landline Users Can Now Avail Broadband Connectivity for Free Until June 20
  10. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity, 250 Minutes per Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com