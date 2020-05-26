Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • China Demands Huawei CFO's Release Ahead of Canadian Court's Ruling on Her Extradition to the US

China Demands Huawei CFO's Release Ahead of Canadian Court's Ruling on Her Extradition to the US

AT&T is rolling out HBO Max, its new supersized streaming platform, anchored by classic HBO programming and girded with other stuff from WarnerMedia.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 26 May 2020 21:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
China Demands Huawei CFO's Release Ahead of Canadian Court's Ruling on Her Extradition to the US

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December 2018

Highlights
  • Meng Whanzhou is deputy chair of Huawei's board
  • She was arrested on US's charges of bank fraud
  • Meng is the daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei

China has asked the Canadian government to release telecom company Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ahead of a court ruling on the Chinese executive's extradition to the US on Wednesday.

Meng, 48, who is deputy chair of the Chinese company's board and daughter of its founder Ren Zhengfei, was detained in Vancouver in December 2018 on the US's charges of bank fraud.

She is also accused of misleading investment bank HSBC Holdings of her company's dealings with the Iran government, which the US had sanctioned. Meng is fighting extradition to the US.

Meng's arrest had stunned China, considering the iconic status of Huawei which is the Asian powerhouse's largest private company.

The US has banned using Huawei products and technology in its telecom network -- citing safety concerns.

Following Meng's arrest, China detained two Canadians, former diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor in an act widely seen as retaliation.

On paper, they were accused of harming China's national security. China had also stopped some key Canadian imports.

The British Columbia Supreme Court, which has heard Meng's extradition case will give its ruling on Wednesday. The court will decide whether what Meng is accused of in the United States would be a crime in Canada.

Her arrest was based on the extradition treaty between the US and Canada.

Asked about China's expectations ahead of the ruling, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told media persons on Tuesday the US and Canada abused their bilateral extradition treaty and arbitrarily took compulsory measures against the Chinese citizen without cause.

"This is a serious political incident that grossly violates the interests and rights of the Chinese citizen," he said.

“We urge Canada to take China's position and concerns seriously (to) release Meng and her safe return to China at an early date to avoid more damage caused to China-Canada relations," he said.

Huawei's lawyers have argued that Meng's case is politically motivated aimed at securing a trade deal and slow the company''s efforts to roll out the 5G telecom technology.

At the time of Meng's arrest, the US and China were engaged in a bruising trade war over widening trade gap. The two countries in the beginning of the year signed phase-1 of a trade deal.

Asked whether China would release the two detained Canadians, Zhao said they have been "engaging in activities endangering our national security".

"Our judicial organs deal with the case independently according to the law and protect the rights of the Canadians. We urge Canada to earnestly respect China's judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks.

The rights of the two Canadians are lawfully guaranteed and protected," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meng Wanzhou, Canada, Huawei, Huawei CFO, Huawei CFO Arrested, China, Canada and China, US-China
Redmi 9 Passes Through Bluetooth SIG Certification, Could Launch Soon
Xiaomi Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit Launched in India

Related Stories

China Demands Huawei CFO's Release Ahead of Canadian Court's Ruling on Her Extradition to the US
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  2. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  3. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  4. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  5. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR LED TVs Launched in India
  6. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
  7. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  9. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  10. Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: French Privacy Watchdog Okays Contact Tracing App
  2. Musk's SpaceX Set for Debut Astronaut Mission, Renewing NASA's Crewed Launch Program
  3. China Demands Huawei CFO's Release Ahead of Canadian Court's Ruling on Her Extradition to the US
  4. Aarogya Setu App Code Gets Open Sourced, Bug Bounty Programme Announced
  5. Mitron App Crosses 50 Lakh Downloads on Google Play Store — Is This a Challenger to TikTok?
  6. Realme Watch vs Xiaomi Mi Watch: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Redmi 10X vs Redmi 10X Pro vs Redmi 10X 5G: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Xiaomi Mi 18W Dual Port Charger, Precision Screwdriver Kit Launched in India
  9. Redmi 9 Passes Through Bluetooth SIG Certification, Could Launch Soon
  10. SpaceX Launch: How to Watch Crew Dragon Demo-2 Launch Live, Timings, Astronauts, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com