Chennai Enjoys Best Fixed Broadband Speeds, Karnataka Leads States: Ookla Survey

 
, 13 March 2018
When it comes to fixed broadband speed in Indian cities, Chennai topped the chart with over 32.67Mbps speed - 57.7 percent faster than the country's average speed (20.72Mbps) - broadband speed tester Ookla revealed on Tuesday.

Overall, cities in the southern part of the country averaged better when it came to fixed broadband speeds, said the Ookla analysis which was based on February data.

Besides Chennai, fixed broadband speeds of some other metros like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam also scored higher than the country's average.

Among states, Karnataka topped the list, with a mean download speed of 28.46Mbps in February which is 37.4 percent faster than the rest of the country.

"Tamil Nadu is a close second at 27.94Mbps. Mizoram is the slowest with a mean download speed of 3.62Mbps in February, which is 82.5 percent slower than the rest of the country," the Ookla report said.

Bengaluru reported average speeds of 27.2Mbps while Delhi ranked 5th with average speeds of 18.16Mbps.

Mumbai ranked lowest among the four big metros with an overall ranking of 8, with fixed broadband speeds averaging 12.06Mbps.

According to the report, south India occupies four of the five top spots on the list of states and union territories with the fastest broadband download speeds in India, and North India holds four of the top 10.

"As of February, India ranked 67th in the world in terms of download speed over fixed broadband based on the 'Speedtest Global Index', with an average speed of 20.72Mbps. The ranking is an improvement from January, when the country had come in on the 65th position," the report noted.

Patna is by far the slowest city compared to the rest of the country, with speeds averaging 62.4 percent slower than the country's average.

Besides Patna, download speeds in Kanpur, Lucknow, Pune and Nagpur are significantly lower than that of their respective states.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

