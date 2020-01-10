Technology News
Chennai-Andaman Submarine Optic Fibre Cable Laying Begins

Presently the Andaman & Nicobar islands are connected to the mainland through satellite link with limited bandwidth capacity with high latency.

Updated: 10 January 2020 10:10 IST
Chennai-Andaman Submarine Optic Fibre Cable Laying Begins

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ravi Shankar Prasad

Presently the Andaman & Nicobar islands are connected to the mainland through satellite link

Highlights
  • Prasad inaugurated the submarine optical fibre cable laying work
  • The work is being done between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands
  • Total length of the submarine cable project is 2,250 km

Union Communications, Electronics and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday inaugurated the submarine optical fibre cable laying work between Chennai and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The project will connect Port Blair along with seven other islands of Andaman & Nicobar viz Little Andaman, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Great Nicobar, Havelock, Long Island and Rangat.

Total length of the submarine cable project is 2,250 km and will have four fibre pairs. Each fibre pair has the ultimate capacity of 6.4 Tbps with very low latency.

At present, the combined availability for Andaman & Nicobar Islands is only 3.2 Gbps.

According to officials, at the initial stage of commissioning the project itself, bandwidth availability will be 400 Gbps which is nearly 100 times of the existing capacity.

Presently the Andaman & Nicobar islands are connected to the mainland through satellite link with limited bandwidth capacity with high latency.

As a result the Central government decided to install submarine optical link from here to Andaman & Nicobar islands to provide high speed internet connectivity.

Further reading: Ravi Shankar Prasad, MeitY, DoT
Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 9 Smartphone Camera Tips to Capture Full Moon Pictures Like A Pro
Internet Nonprofit Leaders Fight Deal to Sell Control of .Org Domain

Chennai-Andaman Submarine Optic Fibre Cable Laying Begins
