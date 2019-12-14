Technology News
loading

Mobile Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Meghalaya

Meghalaya's mobile Internet services shutdown comes in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

By | Updated: 14 December 2019 16:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Mobile Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Meghalaya

Mobile Internet and messaging have been suspended in Meghalaya

Highlights
  • The suspension has been in place since 5pm on Thursday
  • A curfew has also been imposed in few areas of Meghalaya
  • Internet services have been suspended in Assam for additional 48 hours

Mobile Internet services have been suspended across Meghalaya for the next 48 hours, officials said.

The development comes in the wake of the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

CVD Diengdoh, Additional Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya (home police) department on Thursday said that mobile Internet and messaging were suspended for 48 hours from 5pm on Thursday in entire Meghalaya to prevent potential threat to public safety through SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The district administration of East Khasi Hills district has imposed curfew in few areas of the city from 10 pm on Thursday night until further orders.

The areas where the curfew will remain effective include areas under Sadar and Lumdiengjri police stations - the whole of Jaiaw, Mawkhar, Umsohsun, Riatsamthiah, Wahingdoh, Mission, Mawprem, Lumdiengjri, Lama Villa, Qualapatty, Wahthapbru, Sunny Hill, Cantonment, Butcher Road, Mawlonghat excluding localities beyond Umshyrpri bridge.

The areas would also include the whole of Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar), Jail Road, Keatinge Road, and Polo.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Assam the suspension of mobile Internet services imposed in the 10 districts of the state were extended for 48 hours more.

The administration had suspended mobile Internet services for 24 hours from 7 pm on Wednesday in ten districts of the state -- Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (metro) and Kamrup.

Guwahati and Dibrugarh have been placed under indefinite curfew till further orders in the wake of protests that intensified after the passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. 

 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Internet services, Meghalaya, India
Internet Services Suspended Across Assam Till Monday
Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate-to-Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Mobile Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Meghalaya
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series Start Getting Android 10: Report
  3. Motorola Razr (2019) Teased to Launch in India 'Soon'
  4. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  6. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  7. Huawei May Need Two to Three Years to Recover From US Trade Ban: CEO
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com
  10. Vivo V17 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Features Teased, ‘Hate-to-Wait’ Early Sale Scheduled in India for December 17
  2. Mobile Internet Services Suspended for 48 Hours in Meghalaya
  3. Internet Services Suspended Across Assam Till Monday
  4. Motorola Razr (2019) Set to Launch in India 'Soon', Company Teases
  5. Elon Musk Appears at The Game Awards to Support His Girlfriend
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1 Update Brings New Dark Mode Toggle, December 2019 Android Security Patch
  7. PhonePe Says It Has Crossed 5 Billion Transactions, Grew 5X in 1 Year
  8. US President Donald Trump Appears to Hit New Twitter Record With 123 Tweets in a Day
  9. Uber Submits Appeal to Regain London Taxi Licence
  10. WhatsApp Snooping Issue: Facebook India Head Appears Before Parliamentary Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.