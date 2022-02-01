Union Budget 2022: 5G Mobile Services Rollout Planned for 2022-2023, Spectrum Auctions This Year

5G spectrum auctions will take place this year, while a PLI scheme for 5G services was also announced.

5G mobile services rollout will begin in 2022-2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at the Union Budget 2022 address on Tuesday. 5G spectrum auctions will take place this year, while a PLI scheme for 5G services was also announced. Sitharaman also said rural broadband is also planned to be expanded.

"To enable affordable broadband and mobile service proliferation in rural and remote areas, five percent of annual collections under the universal service obligations fund will be located. This will promote R&D and commercialisation of technologies and solutions."

Speaking on BharatNet connectivity project, Sitharaman added, "Our vision is that all villages and the residents should have the same access to E services, communication facilities and resources as urban areas and their residents the contracts for laying optical fibre in all villages, including remote areas will be awarded under the Bharat NET project through PPP in 2022-23. Completion is expected in 2025."

