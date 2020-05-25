Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended its “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan until June 20. The plan was launched in March and was originally valid for one onth. However, the state-owned operator extended its validity until May 19. The broadband plan is available exclusively for BSNL landline customers who don't have a BSNL broadband connection, with an aim to encourage work from home and limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. It is applicable on a pan-India basis, except the Andaman and Nicobar circle.

The extension of the Work@Home broadband plan has been announced through a circular posted by the BSNL Chennai team, as initially spotted by OnlyTech.com. The plan is available to BSNL landline customers free of cost.

Benefits for customers

BSNL is offering Internet connectivity with up to 10Mbps of download speed to customers availing the promotional broadband plan. The bundled download speed is valid with 5GB data allocation. Once exceeded the given limit, the speed drops to up to 1Mbps, as per the official details.

Customers getting the broadband plan are also applicable to avail one email ID along with 1GB storage. The plan also doesn't include any additional installation charges and security deposits. However, the customers need to own a modem or customer premise equipment (CPE) to avail the broadband service for free.

Originally, the BSNL Work@Home broadband plan was valid until April 19, though the operator extended its validity to May 19 last month. It is designed to allow customers to stay indoors and prefer to work from their home to limit the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

BSNL landline customers can avail the promotional broadband plan by dialling toll-free number 1800-345-1504. It is important to note that the plan can't be availed by the users who already have a broadband connection by the operator.

