Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a “Work@Home” promotional broadband plan to offer Internet access to its landline customers for free of cost. The new move, which is aimed at encouraging work from home culture to limit the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in India, is designed to provide up to 10Mbps download speeds with a cap of 5GB per day to all BSNL landline subscribers. The promotional plan is applicable across all circles, including the Andaman and Nicobar circle. It also brings a free email ID access with 1GB storage space.

The BSNL Work@Home broadband plan has a daily high-speed data access limit of 5GB. Upon exceeding the given limit, users will get Internet access at 1Mbps speed. The new plan doesn't include any monthly charges and available without any security deposit.

Since the promotional plan is available exclusively for the BSNL landline customers, you won't get its benefits if you don't have the landline connection by the state-owned operator. This would also help the telco convert its landline users into broadband subscribers and emerge as a strong competitor against private players such as Airtel and Jio.

The BSNL Work@Home plan doesn't have any download and upload limits. There are also no installation charges to get broadband access on a landline connection. Moreover, voice calls for customers availing the new plan will be applicable as per their existing landline plans.

BSNL is offering the Work@Home plan for one month from the date of activation. Although the plan is available for existing BSNL landline subscribers, new customers can opt for the latest offering after activating any of the regular landline plans by the telecom operator.

BSNLTeleservices initially reported the arrival of the new promotional broadband plan. However, Gadgets 360 was able to independently confirm its availability.

Notably, this isn't the first time when BSNL is offering its broadband service for free to its subscribers. The operator previously brought a similar offering for 90 days until November 6.

Alongside BSNL, ACT Fibernet is also promoting work from home by giving speed upgrades of up to 300Mbps to its broadband subscribers.