Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Telecom News
  • BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan, Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until December

BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan, Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until December

BSNL landline customers in all circles, except Andaman and Nicobar, can avail the Work@Home promotional broadband plan for free.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 September 2020 16:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan, Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until December

BSNL initially launched Work@Home broadband plan in March for 90 days

Highlights
  • BSNL Chennai division has announced the update
  • The broadband plan brings 5GB high-speed data access for free
  • BSNL has extended 300GB Plan CS337 until December 12

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of its Work@Home promotional broadband plan that offers Internet access to its landline customers at no additional charge. The plan is now available until December 8. It is meant specifically for those BSNL landline customers who don't have a broadband connection. Alongside the Work@Home broadband plan, BSNL has also extended the availability of the Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan, titled 300GB Plan CS337, until December 12. However, this broadband plan is limited to select circles.

As per a circular posted by BSNL on its Chennai site, the Work@Home promotional broadband plan has been extended until December 8 in all circles, except in Andaman and Nicobar (A&N circle). The plan debuted in March to provide free Internet access for 90 days, helping people working from home during the ongoing pandemic. It received a few extensions after completing the initial 90-day trial period.

The Work@Home broadband plan offers up to 10Mbps of download speed along with a daily data allocation of 5GB. After exceeding the quota, the speed drops to up to 1Mbps.

BSNL is not taking any installation or service charges from customers for providing Internet access under the promotional plan. However, customers need to use their own modem or customer-premises equipment (CPE) to avail the broadband experience. The plan is available for access for a month starting from the date of its activation.

“After expiry of promotional period, existing customers under the above plan shall be migrated to regular broadband plans,” BSNL announced in the circular, which was initially spotted by OnlyTech.

In addition to the Work@Home plan, BSNL has extended the availability of the 300GB Plan CS337 for Bharat Fiber customers in Kolkata, Sikkim, and West Bengal until December 12, as reported by Telecom Talk. The plan was introduced under a 90-day promotional period last December, though it has since received consistent extensions, with the latest one in June.

The 300GB Plan CS337 offers a 300GB quota with up to 40Mbps speed for a month, along with unlimited local and STD calls. The plan drops the speed to up to 1Mbps after exceeding the given data limit.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL Work at Home broadband plan, Work from home, BSNL 300GB Plan CS337, BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India [September 2020]

Related Stories

BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan, Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until December
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple to Release iOS 14, iPadOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14 Today
  2. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  3. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Processor Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. iPad Air (2020), iPad 8th Gen, Apple Watch SE, Series 6 Launched: Highlights
  6. Apple Watch Series 6 With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Affordable Watch SE Launched
  7. OnePlus TV Q1 Series Now Available on Flipkart
  8. Realme Narzo 20 Tipped to Come With 6,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro Get Champagne Gold Variant in India
  10. Mi Smart Band 5 Set to Launch in India on September 29
#Latest Stories
  1. New Realme Smartphone Series Teased by Executive, May Come With Snapdragon 875 SoC
  2. BSNL Extends Free ‘Work@Home’ Broadband Plan, Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Until December
  3. BJP Leader K C Ramamurthy Demands Ban on Online Rummy Game
  4. Amazfit Neo Retro-Style Smartwatch to Launch in India on October 1
  5. Fall Guys Mid-Season Update Is Live With New Rounds, Big Yeetus Hammer, and Easy Anti-Cheat
  6. First Gene-Edited Livestock Created That Can Serve as 'Super Surrogates'
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro MS Dhoni Special Edition Surfaces Online, Expected to launch on September 17
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy F41 Alleged Schematics Leaked, Geekbench Listing Tips Key Specifications
  10. Mi Wireless Power Bank 30W Launched, Doubles Up as Wireless Charging Stand
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com